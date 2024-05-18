Bruins Daily: Panthers Bounce Bruins Again; Leafs Hire Berube

The Florida Panthers ended another season for the Boston Bruins with a 2-1 win in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Friday night.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired their new bench boss.

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: In the end, the Panthers were just too much for the Boston Bruins and captain Brad Marchand.

Boston Hockey Now: Make no mistake, the intent to injure is and always will be part of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Boston Hockey Now: NESN Bruins color man Andy Brickley has a recipe for success and greatness for Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

Atlantic Division

TSN: To the surprise of hardly anyone in the NHL, former St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube has been hired as the new bench boss of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Detroit Hockey Now: USA Hockey beat Norway 4-1 in part because of a 20-save performance from Detroit Red Wings’ 2023 draft pick Trey Augustine.

Buffalo Hockey Now: Not sure I agree with our Sabres puck scribe Jason Moser, but he believes that so far, the Buffalo Sabres are winning the trade that saw them send center Casey Mittelstadt to the Colorado Avalanche for defenseman Bo Byram.

Montreal Hockey Now: Will the Montreal Canadiens draft incoming Boston University freshman Cole Eiserman?

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: Are we about to find out the new head coach of the New Jersey Devils?

Philly Hockey Now: Will top goalie prospect Alexei Kolosov bolt for the KHL and leave the Philadelphia Flyers?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Where do the Pittsburgh Penguins truly stand with head coach Mike Sullivan?

Nashville Hockey Now: One team to watch out for on the 2024 NHL Free Agent market will be the Nashville Predators.

Chicago Hockey Now: What will the Chicago Blackhawks do with Andreas Athanasiou?

Colorado Hockey Now: Let’s clarify this for those who haven’t seen the light yet: The best defenseman in the NHL right now is Colorado Avalanche and former UMass defenseman Cale Makar.

Vegas Hockey Now: One team expected to hit the bargain bin on the 2024 unrestricted free agent market is the Vegas Golden Knights.

San Jose Hockey Now: Will Boston College forward Will Smith return for another season or sign with the San Jose Sharks?

Calgary Hockey Now: Will Panthers center Sam Bennett’s playoff performance affect the next contract for Flames forward Martin Pospisil?

The Eye Test: Rest in peace, Darren Dutchyshen.