Bruins Daily: Proving People Wrong; Second Round Schedule

There will be no rest for the weary as just under 48 hours after they eliminated the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Boston Bruins will be right back at it in round two of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Bruins and the Florida Panthers will play Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series in Sunrise, Florida, at 8 p.m. ET tonight. Here’s the rest of what we know so far on the series schedule:

Game 1: Bruins at Panthers — May 6, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 2: Bruins at Panthers — May 8, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 3: Panthers at Bruins — May 10, 7 p.m. ET (TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 4: Panthers at Bruins — May 12, TBD (TBS, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS)

+ Game 5: Bruins at Panthers — May 14, TBD

+ Game 6: Panthers at Bruins — May 17, TBD

+ Game 7: Bruins at Panthers — May 19, TBD

Note: Boston Hockey Now has been told by a team source, but not confirmed by a league source, that Game 4 will either be at noon or 3:30 p.m. ET.

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins proved the naysayers wrong once again, thanks to the simplicity of their leadership core and head coach Jim Montgomery.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins survived blowing a 3-1 series lead and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in overtime on a goal by star winger David Pastrnak.

Boston Hockey Now: David Pastrnak not only had no issues with it but also agreed with his criticism after Game 6 from head coach Jim Montgomery.

Atlantic Division

Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers are still missing a key player for Game 1, forward Sam Bennett.

Buffalo Hockey Now: The QMJHL Defensive Player of The Year was a prospect for the Buffalo Sabres.

Montreal Hockey Now: Could the Montreal Canadiens actually come away with the No. 1 pick at the 2024 NHL Draft tonight at the NHL Draft Lottery?

Detroit Hockey Now: Could the Detroit Red Wings sign veteran center Steven Stamkos?

TSN: Will the Toronto Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe?

BPM Sports: Former Bruins head coach Claude Julien has confirmed he is interested in becoming the new head coach of the Ottawa Senators.

NHL

NHL.com: Thanks to two first period goals from forward Mika Zibanejad, the New York Rangers won Game 1 4-3 over the Carolina Hurricanes.

NYI Hockey Now: There will be no changes in management or head coaching, but there will be roster changes for the New York Islanders.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Various reports claim that the New Jersey Devils have had ‘serious talks’ with 2019 Stanley Cup champion Craig Berube.

Philly Hockey Now: Should the Philadelphia Flyers try to acquire Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Hockey Canada’s World Championships roster will not include Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.

Nashville Hockey Now: What was the most glaring weakness of the 2023-24 Nashville Predators?

Colorado Hockey Now: Get ready for a war between the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche.

Vegas Hockey Now: The Dallas Stars eliminated the 2023 Stanley Cup Champion, Vegas Golden Knights.

San Jose Hockey Now: Will the San Jose Sharks sign Boston College forward Will Smith?