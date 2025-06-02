Bruins Brief: Panthers-Oilers Rematch; Honoring the Gaudreaus; SALE, SALE, SALE

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Monday, June 2, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the NHL today.

NHL News & Rumors:

Panthers: The Florida Panthers have played plenty of hockey in recent years. So much so, in fact, they’ll set a new record for the most games played by a single team in a three-year span when the Stanley Cup Final begins this week.

McDavid Injury Concern: Connor McDavid left Oilers practice early on Sunday, raising concerns over his availability for the start of the Stanley Cup Final.

Maple Leafs Must Get Creative: Regardless of whether or not they re-sign Mitch Marner, the Toronto Maple Leafs must get creative this offseason if they ever hope to win another championship.

First Annual 5K Honoring Gaudreau Brothers a Massive Success: The first annual Gaudreau Family 5K honored the late Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau and took place in their hometwon of Sewell, NJ, with more than a thousand people in attendance, including several current NHL players.

More From National Hockey Now:

Pittsburgh: The Pittsburgh Penguins were one of the busiest teams on the NHL trade market last summer. This year, they expect to be just as active and to make an even bigger splash.

Philadelphia: The Philadelphia Flyers already took care of one of their RFAs by signing Tyson Foerster and now must shift their focus to Cam York.

NY Islanders: As he takes over as the new general manager of the New York Islanders, Mathieu Darche fully intends to take the team in a new direction.

Vegas: With plenty of holes to fill in their lineup and a finite amount of cap space, the Vegas Golden Knights are preparing to offload some sizeable contracts before the start of free agency.