REPORT: Bruins Hoping to Re-Sign Brad Marchand in Free Agency

The Boston Bruins seemed to close the book on a beloved chapter in their history this past March when they shockingly traded away Brad Marchand.

Perhaps, though, there’s more to be written.

According to a report from Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, the Bruins are hoping to re-sign Marchand this offseason as a free agent.

As we wait to see Brad Marchand’s decision with Florida, several teams including Boston and Toronto hope to talk to him come Tuesday when the market opens, if he doesn’t re-sign with the Cup champs. The Bruins would certainly be open to bringing him back. But again, perhaps… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 29, 2025

Drafted by the Bruins in 2008, Marchand spent the first 16-years of his career in Boston. He helped the Bruins win the Stanley Cup as a rookie in 2011 while playing the role of a scrappy agitator. But as time wore on, Marchand began to evolve.

With soft hands and a hard-nosed work ethic, Marchand became one of the game’s most dangerous scorers, registering five 30-goal seasons. He, along with Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron, and David Krejci, formed the franchise’s core. They led the Bruins through the successful era in their history as Boston reached the playoffs 12 times in 14 years, making three Cup Final appearances along the way. Once Chara, Bergeron, and Krejci all retired, Marchand was the natural choice to take over as the team captain in 2023.

By then, Marchand had firmly established himself as a one of the greatest players to ever wear the Spoked-B, ranking fourth-all time in franchise history in career games played (1,090), fifth in career points (976), and fourth in goals (422). But none of that was enough to stand in the way of business.

In the midst of a disappointing season this past year, Boston tore down its roster. Trent Frederic, Justin Brazeau, Charlie Coyle, and Brandon Carlo were all dealt to contending teams. The Bruins tried to salvage Marchand, but couldn’t come to terms with him on a new contract. At the 11th hour, they traded him to the Florida Panthers for a conditional second-round draft pick in 2027.

The deal proved to be successful for all parties involved. That draft pick the Bruins received turned into a first round selection as Marchand posted a playoff performance for the ages in Florida, scoring 20 goals in 23 games and helping the Panthers win the Stanley Cup.

When asked last week about Marchand’s postseason, his upcoming free agency, and if the Bruins had any interest in brining him back to Boston, Sweeney gave a cordial, but deflective response.

“The only comment that I’ll make is that I exchanged texts and congratulated Brad,” Sweeney said. “Beyond that, he’s a player on another team, so I have zero comment in that regard.”’

Recent developments suggest that there was more to Sweeney’s secretiveness than simply being disinterested in the question, and that he was instead treading lightly as to not disrupt any potential negotiations with Marchand.

The Bruins won’t be the only ones pursuing Marchand. It’s believed the Toronto Maple Leafs will take a shot at signing him should he reach the open market, but that will all depend on whether or not he decides to stick with the Panthers before the start of free agency.

According to AFP Analytics, Marchand is projected to sign a two-year contract worth $5 million per season. However, with a thin free agent market this summer, the 37-year-old could command much more.

Boston has a total of $23 million in cap space as it currently stands. NHL free agency begins on July 1.