Bruins Brief: Draft Targets; Tick, Tick, Tocchet

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Wednesday, May 14, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the NHL today.

Bruins News:

Bruins Draft Target Profile: The Bruins have plenty of draft targets with the seventh overall pick, and Roger McQueen may just perhaps be the most talented of the bunch.

Tocchet Considering Coming to Boston: Free agent coaching candidate Rick Tocchet is reportedly nearing his decision, and the Bruins are among the teams he’s considering.

NHL News, Rumors, & Highlights:

All Signs Point To Philly: As interested in the Bruins as Tocchet may or may not be, all signs seem to point toward him ending up with the Philadelphia Flyers, with multiple reports on Tuesday indicating it’s only a matter of time until he arrives on Broad Street.

Values of Offer Sheets Revealed: A general manager can plan all they want for the offseason, but those plans can quickly be foiled by the dreaded offer sheet. Here’s how much it’ll cost to pry away a restricted free agent.

Stars Shine Over Jets: A hat trick from Mikael Granlund pushed the Dallas Stars to a 3-1 win on Tuesday night and lifted them to a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Winnipeg Jets, with the chance to advance on Thursday.

Panthers Minority Owner Suspended for Incendiary Social Media Posts: The intensity of the Stanley Cup Playoffs can reveal one’s true character. That was certainly the case for Florida Panthers minority owner Doug Cifu, who is facing a substantial suspension after he lashed out at a Toronto Maple Leafs fan online.

Hockey Canada Trial Latest: The trial over an alleged sexual assault committed by five members of the 2018 Team Canada World Junior Team reached its seventh day with the defense concluding its cross-examination of the victim on Tuesday.

More From National Hockey Now:

Montreal: A young Montreal Canadiens team is only going to get better this summer as the Habs hold two first-round picks in the upcoming draft, and fans aren’t being shy about which prospects they want to see in bleu, blanc, and rouge.

Detroit: Once bitter rivals, the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche couldn’t stand being in the same room with one another 30 years ago. Now, one of the Avs’ icons is mentoring a rising Red Wing star.

Pittsburgh: The Pittsburgh Penguins are entering a new era this offseason. What would a perfect first chapter look like?

New Jersey: The New Jersey Devils are team that’s yet to truly get over the hump in the playoffs. If they ever plan on doing so, they’ll have to aggressively mine for cap space this summer.

Colorado: Should he stay or should he go? Jonathan Drouin has carved out a nice little role for himself with the Colorado Avalanche over the last few years, one that more than a few teams around the league would like him to play for them.