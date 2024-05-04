Bruins Daily: Change Coming? Jack Adams Finalists

Can Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery and superstar winger David Pastrnak adjust and help the Bruins win Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs?

That and more in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: It’s Déjà vu right now as the Boston Bruins have blown a 3-1 series lead for a second straight season and now face elimination in Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Boston Hockey Now: After calling him out post-Game 6, Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery made it clear to the media that he’s on good terms with superstar winger David Pastrnak.

Boston Hockey Now: David Pastrnak is definitely struggling, but at what point does the blame fall on Jim Montgomery?

Boston Hockey Now: Based on the buzz around the NHL, that blame will fall hard on Montgomery from ownership and team president Cam Neely.

Boston Hockey Now: Could the Boston Bruins actually wind up acquiring or signing Edmonton Oilers superstar center Leon Draisaitl?

Congrats to Jack Edwards on a great career, calling Bruins games on NESN!

"So long, everybody. Long live the Boston Bruins." @RealJackEdwards signs off for the last time. pic.twitter.com/467i58IF8l — NESN (@NESN) May 3, 2024

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on the New England Patriots, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

TSN: Will the Toronto Maple Leafs have to play Game without star forward Auston Matthews.

Florida Hockey Now: On Monday, either the Maple Leafs or the Bruins will play the Florida Panthers.

Buffalo Hockey Now: The Buffalo Sabres have a new/old head coach in Lindy Ruff.

Montreal Hockey Now: Could the Montreal Canadiens sign potential unrestricted free agent Steven Stamkos?

Sportsnet: Can General Manager Steve Staios revive the Ottawa Senators?

NHL

NHL.com: The second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs will begin on Sunday with Game 1 between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers.

Nashville Hockey Now: Jack Adams Award finalist Rick Tocchet and the Vancouver Canucks eliminated fellow Jack Adams finalist Andrew Brunette and the Nashville Predators.

Colorado Hockey Now: That’s four straight wins for the Colorado Avalanche and a berth in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Who could be some gritty trade targets for the New Jersey Devils?

Philly Hockey Now: As I reported earlier in the season on The Eye Test Podcast, the rumors linking the KHL and Carter Hart are false. He remains the property of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Vegas Hockey Now: The Dallas Stars failed to eliminate Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights.

San Jose Hockey Now: Who will be the next head coach of the San Jose Sharks?

TSN: The Seattle Kraken fired head coach Dave Hakstol.