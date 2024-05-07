Bruins Daily: Swayman Rolls On; Proud Daddy Carlo Scores

The Boston Bruins stunned the Florida Panthers with a 5-1 win in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

After a 38-save performance in Game 1 against the Florida Panthers, Jeremy Swayman has now stopped 175 of the 184 shots he’s faced in his six starts in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Swayman is now 5-2 with a 1.42 GAA and a .955 save percentage.

Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo started his Monday with a new baby son and then scored a key goal to help the Bruins beat the Panthers.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins rode the momentum of their Game 7 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs and beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 thanks to goalie Jeremy Swayman.

Boston Hockey Now: A new baby son and a clutch goal for Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins are again proving the naysayers wrong, thanks to the simplicity of their leadership core and head coach Jim Montgomery.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins survived blowing a 3-1 series lead and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in overtime on a goal by star winger David Pastrnak.

Boston Hockey Now: David Pastrnak not only had no issues with it but also agreed with his criticism after Game 6 from head coach Jim Montgomery.

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on the New England Patriots, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

Florida Hockey Now: The Bruins stunned the Florida Panthers.

Buffalo Hockey Now: The QMJHL Defensive Player of The Year was a prospect for the Buffalo Sabres.

Montreal Hockey Now: Could the Montreal Canadiens actually come away with the No. 1 pick at the 2024 NHL Draft tonight at the NHL Draft Lottery?

Detroit Hockey Now: Could the Detroit Red Wings sign veteran center Steven Stamkos?

TSN: Will the Toronto Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe?

TSN: Will New Jersey Devils interim head coach Travis Green become the next head coach of the Ottawa Senators?

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: There will be no management or head coaching changes, but there will be roster changes for the New York Islanders.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Various reports claim that the New Jersey Devils have had ‘serious talks’ with 2019 Stanley Cup champion Craig Berube.

Philly Hockey Now: Should the Philadelphia Flyers try to acquire Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Hockey Canada’s World Championships roster will not include Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.

Nashville Hockey Now: What was the most glaring weakness of the 2023-24 Nashville Predators?

Colorado Hockey Now: Get ready for a war between the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche.

Vegas Hockey Now: The Dallas Stars eliminated the 2023 Stanley Cup Champion, Vegas Golden Knights.

San Jose Hockey Now: Will the San Jose Sharks sign Boston College forward Will Smith?