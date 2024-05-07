Bruins Postgame: Swayman Clutch Again, Bruins Win 5-1

The Boston Bruins rode the momentum of their seven-game series win over the Toronto Maple Leafs and beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman started his sixth straight playoff game and delivered once again. Swayman held the fort down early on and was brilliant throughout, making 38 saves.

The Bruins benefitted from offense from the defense as defensemen Mason Lohrei (first career playoff goal and an assist) and Brandon Carlo lit the lamp. Forwards Morgan Geekie, Justin Brazeau (first career playoff goal), and Jake DeBrusk also lit the lamp as the Bruins pulled away for the win.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Postgame:

CLUTCH: One thing this puck scribe has learned is not to get caught up in the emotions of a game, especially in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. When I first began in this business, I used to think that day-by-day, game-by-game, and live-in-the-moment mantra from players and coaches was a bunch of malarkey. Over the years, I learned it’s quite the contrary, and I applaud those I’ve covered for staying true to that motto. That being said, I’m finding it hard not to get caught up in what we’re witnessing with Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman right now. I’m feeling Tim Thomas 2011 vibes.

After a 38-save performance in Game 1 against the Florida Panthers, Swayman has now stopped 175 of the 184 shots he’s faced in his six starts in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Swayman is now 5-2 with a 1.42 GAA and a .955 save percentage.

DOGHOUSE: I’m sorry, but I have to ask the so-called experts who were suggesting the Boston Bruins start Linus Ullmark to give Jeremy Swayman rest precisely what they were thinking. Have you ever watched the Stanley Cup Playoffs? You ride your hot horse, rested or not, and maybe you revisit that question.

BANGER: Speaking of people apparently not knowing what they’re talking about, what are those who bashed the Bruins and head coach Jim Montgomery for inserting veteran center Patrick Brown into the lineup saying right now? Brown is a grinder and good at the faceoff dot. He led all skaters with seven hits in Game 1.

UNSUNG HERO: Rookie defenseman Mason Lohrei has been building towards a breakout game in his first foray into the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and it came in the fifth-ever playoff game on Monday night. Lohrei sniped his first career playoff goal and got his second assist. The 23-year-old has shown tremendous poise and looks like a keeper.

Series Schedule:

Game 1: Bruins 5 Panthers 1

Game 2: Bruins at Panthers — May 8, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 3: Panthers at Bruins — May 10, 7 p.m. ET (TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 4: Panthers at Bruins — May 12, 6:30 p.m. ET (TBS, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS)

+ Game 5: Bruins at Panthers — May 14, TBD

+ Game 6: Panthers at Bruins — May 17, TBD

+ Game 7: Bruins at Panthers — May 19, TBD

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha – Morgan Geekie – David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk – Trent Frederic – Justin Brazeau

John Beecher – Patrick Brown – Pat Maroon

Defensemen

Mason Lohrei – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Parker Wotherspoon

Derek Forbort – Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark