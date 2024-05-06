Brandon Carlo Scores For Crew Carlo In Game 1

Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo scored a massive goal in Game 2 against the Florida Panthers less than 24 hours after he and his wife, Mayson, welcomed their second child into the world.

Brandon Carlo was not on the ice with his teammates when they took the ice for their game-day skate at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday morning. That’s because he was back in Boston celebrating his second child and first son, Crew, who was born in the wee hours of the morning. When Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery addressed the media after the game-day skate, he wasn’t sure if Carlo would make it back down to Sunrise, Florida, in time to play in Game 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

“We’re very hopeful. I don’t have a determination on that yet,” Montgomery told reporters after the skate Monday.

The 27-year-old rearguard made it in time to play in Game, though, and the Bruins are happy he did.

After a scoreless first period, the Boston Bruins led in shots 14-9; the Bruins fell behind 1-0 on a Matthew Tkachuk goal 11:45 into the second period but then exploded for three unanswered goals before the second intermission. Forward Morgan Geekie tied the game at 12:52, and defenseman Mason Lohrei gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead 16:17 into the middle frame. That’s when the proud Daddy stepped up and delivered for Crew and the Bruins, giving them a 3-1 lead over the Florida Panthers with 21 seconds left in the second period.

That was Carlo’s second goal of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs after scoring just four goals to go with ten assists in 76 regular season games.