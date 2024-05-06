BHN Game 1 Pregame: Swayman Or Ullmark? Carlo Up In The Air

Ever since the Boston Bruins eliminated the Toronto Maple Leafs with a 2-1 overtime win on Saturday night, there has been speculation that Linus Ullmark could start Game 1 against the Florida Panthers on Monday night.

Ullmark was once again not in the starters’ net at the Bruins’ game-day skate on Monday morning and was the second goalie off the ice. That would indicate that Jeremy Swayman will start his sixth straight game in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but that was not confirmed by anyone with the team during their media availability after the skate. It should also be noted that no member of the media attendance asked Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery to confirm his starter for Game 1.

The logic by those suggesting that Ullmark should get the nod is that this would be Swayman’s fourth start in less than a week and that the 25-year-old goalie, who played in 43 regular season games, could use a breather. However, it appears that Montgomery and the Bruins don’t want to take a chance that they break Swayman’s rhythm and will ride the hot horse. Swayman’s performance in the opening round series against the Maple Leafs is arguably the biggest reason the Bruins were able to advance to the second round. In six starts, Swayman went 4-2 with a 1.49 GAA and a .950 save percentage and stopped 137 of the 145 shots he faced.

Carlo Up In The Air For Boston Bruins

As this is being written at 3:15 p.m. ET, Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo could literally and figuratively be up in the air. Carlo and his wife Mayson welcomed their second child, a baby boy they named Crew, in the wee hours of Monday morning, and Carlo’s status for Game 1 was up in the air. The Bruins were hoping that Carlo would literally be up in the air on Monday afternoon and make it to Sunrise, Florida, in time to play in Game 1 on Monday night.

“We’re very hopeful. I don’t have a determination on that yet,” Montgomery told reporters after the skate Monday.

With no Carlo at the game day skate on Monday morning, veteran defenseman Derek Forbort, who hasn’t played in a game since March 2, took regular reps on the team’s third defensive pairing with fellow veteran blue liner Kevin Shattenkirk. That led to Parker Wothersppon moving up to the right side on the second pairing with Hampus Lindholm. Mason Lohrei and Charlie McAvoy remained as the top pairing for the Bruins.

Brown Joins Bruins

On Sunday night, the Boston Bruins recalled veteran forward Patrick Brown from the Providence Bruins. On Monday morning, Brown was taking regular reps, centering John Beecher (left wing) and Pat Maroon (right wing) on the fourth line. Jesper Boqvist and Jakub Lauko were the extra forward skaters.

Here’s the expected Bruins lineup (without Carlo) for Game 1 on Monday night (8 p.m. ET, ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS):

Forwards

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha – Morgan Geekie – David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk – Trent Frederic – Justin Brazeau

John Beecher – Patrick Brown – Pat Maroon

Defensemen

Mason Lohrei – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Parker Wotherspoon

Derek Forbort – Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Note: Be sure to follow Florida Hockey Now for Panthers coverage throughout the series.