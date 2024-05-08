Bruins Daily: ESPN Doubts Bruins; Lohrei; Bennett

Are the so-called experts at ESPN a bit nervous today with the Boston Bruins having the chance to take a 2-0 series lead back to Boston for Games 3 and 4 against the Florida Panthers?

Before it began, the ESPN NHL hockey crew did a panel take on who would win the Eastern Conference semifinal series between the Bruins and Panthers. Only regular intermission studio host Steve Levy picked the Bruins to come out victorious in the series, picking the underdog Bruins to win in seven games.

Sean Allen: Panthers in six

John Buccigross: Panthers in five

Ryan Callahan: Panthers in six

Cassie Campbell-Pascall: Panthers in five

Sachin Chandan: Panthers in seven

Ryan S. Clark: Panthers in seven

Linda Cohn: Panthers in six

Ray Ferraro: Panthers in six

Leah Hextall: Panthers in six

Emily Kaplan: Panthers in seven

Tim Kavanagh: Panthers in six

Hilary Knight: Panthers in five

Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Panthers in six

Steve Levy: Bruins in seven

Vince Masi: Panthers in six

Victoria Matiash: Panthers in six

Sean McDonough: Panthers in seven

Mark Messier: Panthers in five

AJ Mleczko: Panthers in six

Arda Öcal: Panthers in five

Kristen Shilton: Panthers in five

P.K. Subban: Panthers in six

Bob Wischusen: Panthers in seven

Greg Wyshynski: Panthers in five

Consensus prediction: Panthers (23 of 24 picks)

This puck scribe, by the way, agreed with Levy and also said that the Bruins would ride the momentum of their Game 7 overtime win over the Maple Leafs this past Saturday to beat the rusty Panthers, who had not played since eliminating the Tampa Bay Lightning on April 29, in Game 1. Will the Bruins make those 23 on the panel that picked against them regret their picks?

How'd I do on that Game 1 prediction, lads? https://t.co/L0u8aHMIJ5 — Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) May 7, 2024

