Montgomery Playing Mind Games; Starting Goalie Mystery

The Boston Bruins might break the plan for Game 4 against the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday. Leading the series 2-1 behind a pair of stellar goaltending performances by Jeremy Swayman, coach Jim Montgomery didn’t announce the starter Saturday.

Montgomery played coy after the morning skate when asked if he would announce the starting goalie.

“No,” Montgomery said before smiling like the cat that ate the canary.

However, Montgomery has indeed shared the information with the players.

“We know,” said defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk. “It makes no difference to us. We have two unbelievable goalies, so our confidence in both of them is very high. It doesn’t change the way that we play our game.”

Swayman stopped 35 of 36 shots in the Bruins’ Game 1 win and 28 of 30 in the Game 3 win. Ullmark was in net for the Game 2 loss in which Auston Matthews scored a pair of goals, including the winner in a 3-2 Toronto win.

Ullmark stopped 31 of 34 in Game 2.

Toronto will get a boost in Game 4. William Nylander will play his first game of the series. The puck drops on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Scotiabank Centre. Click here for the Boston Hockey Now pregame.