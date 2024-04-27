Bruins @ Maple Leafs Game 4: Preview; Betting Odds And Picks

The Boston Bruins can take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs with a win in Game 4 on Saturday night in Toronto.

The Bruins know that for that to happen, they will need a repeat performance in the corners and along the boards down low.

“It’s big. That’s what it comes down to,” captain Brad Marchand said after practice on Friday. “It’s an area they were better than us in Game 2 and something that we needed to improve, which we did, but we need to continue to be better. They’re going to push, and that’s an area that you fight for in playoffs is the wall battles. And it can make a big difference like it did last game.”

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (2-1) vs Toronto Maple Leafs (1-2)

Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

How to watch: NESN, SN, CBC, TVAS, TBS, truTV, MAX

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Series Schedule:

Game 1: Bruins 5 Maple Leafs 1

Game 2: Maple Leafs 3 Bruins 2

Game 3: Bruins 4 Maple Leafs 2

Game 4: BOS @ TOR, April 27, 8 p.m. (NESN, SN, CBC, TVAS, TBS, truTV, MAX)

Game 5: TOR @ BOS, April 30 (NESN, ESPN)

Game 6: BOS @ TOR, May 2* (TBD)

Game 7: TOR @ BOS, May 4* (TBD)

*Denotes If Necessary

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Maple Leafs (-115) Bruins (-105)

Puck Line: Maple Leafs -1.5 (+215), Bruins +1.5 (-265)

Over/Under: Over 6 (+102) Under 6 (-122)

Picks:

Prediction: Bruins 3 Maple Leafs 1

Bruins – 1.5 (+235)

Brad Marchand Anytime Goal Scorer (+200)

David Pastrnak Anytime Goal Scorer (+115)

Bost0n Bruins Notes

-Brad Marchand leads the Bruins in assists with four and points with six after finishing Game 3 with two goals and an assist. Winger Jake DeBrusk leads in goals with three lamplighters.

-Defenseman Derek Forbort (upper and lower body) was recalled on Monday and is a possibility for Game 4. Defenseman Andrew Peeke (upper-body) is week-to-week. Winger Justin Brazeau (upper body) is week-to-week. Rookie center Matthew Poitras (shoulder) is out for the season. Veteran winger Milan Lucic is on indefinite leave for the remainder of the season.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Danton Heinen – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic

John Beecher – Jesper Boqvist – Pat Maroon

Defensemen

Mason Lohrei – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon – Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman or Linus Ullmark