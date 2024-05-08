BHN Game 2 Preview: Lineup Change For Bruins

The Boston Bruins held their game-day skate ahead of Game 2 against the Florida Panthers, which resumes at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday night (ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS) at Amerant Bank Arena.

After a 5-1 win in Game 1, the Bruins hold a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. A win tonight would put the Boston Bruins in prime position with a 2-0 series lead over the heavily favored Florida Panthers, and the series headed back to Boston for Game 3 (Friday, 7 p.m. ET) and Game 4 (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET).

Boston Bruins Making Lineup Changes

The forward lines looked a bit different at the game day skate Wednesday morning, as there was a change up front and one on the blue line. Up front, forward Jesper Boqvist draws back into the lineup after missing Game 1 with what head coach Jim Montgomery described on Wednesday as ‘health-related’ reasons. That means that veteran forward Patrick Brown, who filled in admirably for Boqvist in Game 1, will watch Game 2 from the press box as a healthy scratch.

On the back end, defensemen Kevin Shattenkirk and Matt Grzelcyk will once again be the healthy scratches. After not playing in a game since March 2, defenseman Dwerek Forbort will remain in the lineup for a second straight game. Forbort will once again be paired with Parker Wotherspoon. Clearly, Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery likes the size, grit, and toughness that Forbort can bring against a very physical Panthers team and forecheck.

Between the pipes, it appears now, after plenty of debate on the goalie rotation, that the Bruins’ net is Jeremy Swayman‘s to lose. After a brilliant 38-save performance in Game 1, Swayman will be the Bruins’ starting goalie for a seventh straight game. Swayman hasn’t allowed more than two goals in a game through his first six starts and is 5-2 with a 1.42 GAA and a .955 save percentage.

Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha – Morgan Geekie – David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk – Trent Frederic – Justin Brazeau

John Beecher – Jesper Boqvist – Pat Maroon

Defensemen

Mason Lohrei – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort – Parker Wotherspoon

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark