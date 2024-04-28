Bruins Daily: Marchand Clinic; Lightning, Islanders Avoid Sweeps

For a second straight season, the Boston Bruins have a 3-1 series lead with a chance to advance to the second round on home ice.

Boston Hockey N0w: The Boston Bruins have a chance to advance to the second round now, thanks to their captain, Brad Marchand.

Boston Hockey Now: The goalie rotation is NOT the way to go if it’s up to Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman.

Boston Hockey Now: The time is set for Game 5 between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Boston Hockey Now: If things go the way they’re going, the price tag will keep rising for potential 2024 unrestricted free agent and Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk.

Florida Hockey Now: The Tampa Bay Lightning avoided the sweep with a 6-3 win over the Florida Panthers.

Buffalo Hockey Now: The Buffalo Sabres have a new/old head coach in Lindy Ruff.

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens were part of some legendary calls from the late Bob Cole.

Detroit Hockey Now: What did Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman think of the job done by head coach Derek Lalonde?

TSN: Who will be the next head coach of the Ottawa Senators?

NYI Hockey Now: Just like the Florida Panthers, the Carolina Hurricanes couldn’t complete the sweep over the New York Islanders.

Nashville Hockey Now: How did the Vancouver Cancuks win Game 3 over the Nashville Predators?

Colorado Hockey Now: How important is defenseman Samuel Girard to the Colorado Avalanche?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: One of the bright spots for the Pittsburgh Penguins this season was newcomer Michael Bunting.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Who could be some gritty trade targets for the New Jersey Devils?

San Jose Hockey Now: The San Jose Sharks fired former Boston University head coach David Quinn.