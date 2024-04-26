Bruins Daily: Swayman; Game 5 Start Time; Panthers Roll

There was plenty of fallout from Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe’s comments about Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The goalie rotation is NOT the way to go if it’s up to Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman.

Boston Hockey Now: The time is set for Game 5 between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Boston Hockey Now: That was quite the ironic and comical rant claiming Brad Marchand gets special treatment from the refs by Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Boston Hockey Now: Speaking of Marchand, he’s done a great job resisting being pulled into the silly stuff with Leafs winger Tyler Bertuzzi.

Boston Hockey Now: It was a different look on the blue line for the Bruins without shutdown defenseman Andrew Peeke.

Boston Hockey Now: Will Game 4 be the 2024 playoff debut for Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort?

Boston Hockey Now: If things go the way they’re going, the price tag will keep rising for potential 2024 unrestricted free agent and Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk.

Boston Hockey Now: Growing up in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the Maple Leafs always held a special place in the heart of Bruins captain Brad Marchand.

The Eye Test: Legendary and hall-of-fame head coach Scotty Bowman had some high praise for Marchand on Friday.

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on the New England Patriots, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

Florida Hockey Now: The Tampa Bay Lightning was the popular dark horse pick for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and now they may be swept by the Florida Panthers.

Buffalo Hockey Now: The Buffalo Sabres have a new/old head coach in Lindy Ruff.

Montreal Hockey Now: Is Boston College goalie Jacob Fowler the next superstar goalie for the Montreal Canadiens?

Detroit Hockey Now: What did Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman think of the job done by head coach Derek Lalonde?

TSN: Who will be the next head coach of the Ottawa Senators?

NHL

NHL.com: The New York Rangers took a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Washington Capitals.

NYI Hockey Now: The Carolina Hurricanes took Game 3 3-2 over the New York Islanders.

Nashville Hockey Now: No Thatcher Demko at one end and Jusse Saros at the other led to a 4-1 Game 2 win for the Nashville Predators.

Colorado Hockey Now: What a bounceback game for embattled Colorado Avalanche goalie Alexandar Georgiev.

San Jose Hockey Now: The San Jose Sharks fired former Boston University head coach David Quinn.