Connect with us

Bruins Daily

Bruins Daily: Swayman; Game 5 Start Time; Panthers Roll

Published

39 seconds ago

on

Boston Bruins

There was plenty of fallout from Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe’s comments about Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The goalie rotation is NOT the way to go if it’s up to Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman.

Boston Hockey Now: The time is set for Game 5 between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Boston Hockey Now: That was quite the ironic and comical rant claiming Brad Marchand gets special treatment from the refs by Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Boston Hockey Now: Speaking of Marchand, he’s done a great job resisting being pulled into the silly stuff with Leafs winger Tyler Bertuzzi.

Boston Hockey Now: It was a different look on the blue line for the Bruins without shutdown defenseman Andrew Peeke.

Boston Hockey Now: Will Game 4 be the 2024 playoff debut for Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort?

Boston Hockey Now: If things go the way they’re going, the price tag will keep rising for potential 2024 unrestricted free agent and Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk.

Boston Hockey Now: Growing up in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the Maple Leafs always held a special place in the heart of Bruins captain Brad Marchand.

The Eye Test: Legendary and hall-of-fame head coach Scotty Bowman had some high praise for Marchand on Friday.

 

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on the New England Patriots, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

Florida Hockey Now: The Tampa Bay Lightning was the popular dark horse pick for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and now they may be swept by the Florida Panthers.

Buffalo Hockey Now: The Buffalo Sabres have a new/old head coach in Lindy Ruff.

Montreal Hockey Now: Is Boston College goalie Jacob Fowler the next superstar goalie for the Montreal Canadiens?

Detroit Hockey Now: What did Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman think of the job done by head coach Derek Lalonde?

TSN: Who will be the next head coach of the Ottawa Senators?

NHL

NHL.com: The New York Rangers took a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Washington Capitals.

NYI Hockey Now: The Carolina Hurricanes took Game 3 3-2 over the New York Islanders.

Nashville Hockey Now: No Thatcher Demko at one end and Jusse Saros at the other led to a 4-1 Game 2 win for the Nashville Predators.

Colorado Hockey Now: What a bounceback game for embattled Colorado Avalanche goalie Alexandar Georgiev.

San Jose Hockey Now: The San Jose Sharks fired former Boston University head coach David Quinn.

 

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Copyright ©2023 National Hockey Now and Boston Hockey Now. Not affiliated with the Boston Bruins or the NHL.