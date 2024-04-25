Bruins Daily: Marchand Delivers; Keefe Whines; Quinn Fired

Brad Marchand led the way in a Game 3 win for the Boston Bruins and continues to cook dinner in the collective head of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins won Game 3 4-2 behind 28 saves from Jeremy Swayman and two goals and an assist from captain Brad Marchand.

Boston Hockey Now: That was quite the ironic and comical rant claiming Brad Marchand gets special treatment from the refs by Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Boston Hockey Now: Speaking of Marchand, he’s done a great job resisting being pulled into the silly stuff with Leafs winger Tyler Bertuzzi.

Boston Hockey Now: It was a different look on the blue line for the Bruins without shutdown defenseman Andrew Peeke.

Boston Hockey Now: Will Game 4 be the 2024 playoff debut for Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort?

Boston Hockey Now: If things go the way they’re going, the price tag will keep rising for potential 2024 unrestricted free agent and Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk.

Boston Hockey Now: Growing up in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the Maple Leafs always held a special place in the heart of Bruins captain Brad Marchand.

The Eye Test: Legendary and hall-of-fame head coach Scotty Bowman had some high praise for Marchand on Friday.

Atlantic Division

Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers will have to play at least Games 3 and 4 without forward Sam Bennett.

Buffalo Hockey Now: The Buffalo Sabres have a new/old head coach in Lindy Ruff.

Montreal Hockey Now: What is the current state of the rebuild for the Montreal Canadiens?

Detroit Hockey Now: The criticism of officials never ends from Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman.

NHL

NHL.com: The New York Rangers took a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Washington Capitals.

NYI Hockey Now: The New York Islanders allowed five unanswered goals and lost 5-3 in Game 2 to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Nashville Hockey Now: No Thatcher Demko at one end and Jusse Saros at the other led to a 4-1 Game 2 win for the Nashville Predators.

Colorado Hockey Now: What a bounceback game for embattled Colorado Avalanche goalie Alexandar Georgiev.

San Jose Hockey Now: The San Jose Sharks fired former Boston University head coach David Quinn.