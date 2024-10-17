Providence Bruins Name Patrick Brown New Captain

A veteran player with years of experience in professional hockey, Patrick Brown was already considered a leader within the Providence Bruins locker room.

Now it’s official, as Brown was named the 27th captain in team history on Thursday.

Introducing the 27th captain in Providence Bruins history, 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐧©️ pic.twitter.com/hQ8k1spUL4 — Providence Bruins (@AHLBruins) October 17, 2024

“We are very fortunate to have Patrick Brown lead our group,” said Providence Bruins head coach Ryan Mougenel via a press release. “Patrick is the ultimate competitor and consummate professional. He makes everyone around him better, both players and coaches. We look forward to his continued leadership and his ability to demonstrate what it means to be a Bruin.”

Brown, 32, first joined the Boston Bruins organization in the summer of 2023 as a free agent. He began last year with the big club before arriving in Providence midseason, helping the farm team make another run to the Calder Cup Playoffs, scoring 32 points with 11 goals.

“It’s an honor. I’m super excited to be a leader of this group,” Brown said. “There have been a lot of great leaders that have come through here: Tommy Cross, Trent Whitfield, Josiah Didier, and Paul Carey, to name a few. It’s an honor, and I’m excited to get going.”

In 149 career NHL games, Brown has scored 25 points with 10 goals while spending time with the Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers, Vegas Golden Knights, and Ottawa Senators.

Along with newly named alternate captains Michael Callahan, Vinni Lettieri, Jordan Oesterle, and Billy Sweezey, Brown will lead a group of up-and-coming prospects, such as Fabian Lysell and Georgi Merkulov, who hope to one day skate on Causeway Street.

Brown scored in Providence’s season opener at home on Oct. 10 but couldn’t help the team overcome the Laval Rocket in a 5-2 final. The P-Bruins bounced back the following day, taking down the Bridgeport Islanders on the road, 3-2.

Through two games this season, the Providence Bruins are 1-1-0 and occupy fifth place in the American Hockey League Atlantic Division standings.

Providence will begin a back-to-back home-and-home set against the Springfield Thunderbirds tomorrow at MassMutual Center at 7:05 p.m. Puck drop for the second game is slated for 3:05 p.m. on Saturday at Amica Mutual Pavillion.