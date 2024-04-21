Bruins Daily: Sway Day For Game 1; Stanley Cup Playoffs Begin

The Boston Bruins continued to own the Toronto Maple Leafs with a 5-1 win in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins absolutely dominated the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1 with a 5-1 win. The Bruins got 35 saves from Jeremy Swayman and two goals, and an assist from winger Jake DeBrusk.

Boston Hockey Now: Despite that Game 1 performance by his goalie, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery would not say if Game 2 will be another start for Jeremy Swayman.

Boston Hockey Now: As he proved in Game 1, he’s been highly overrated by too many Bruins fans and some media here, and that was the case in Game 1 for Tyler Bertuzzi.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins got an at times chaotic but yet calming effect from three-time Stanley Cup champion Pat Maroon.

Boston Hockey Now: Could the key to shutting down Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews be Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo?

Boston Hockey Now: Growing up in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the Maple Leafs always held a special place in the heart of Bruins captain Brad Marchand.

The Eye Test: Legendary and hall-of-fame head coach Scotty Bowman had some high praise for Marchand on Friday.

Atlantic Division

NHL

