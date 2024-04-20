Connect with us

Bruins Daily: Goalies; Bowman On Marchand; Playoff Picks

Boston Bruins

Is it time for Boston Bruins fans to get over Toronto Maple Leafs and former Bruins winger Tyler Bertuzzi?

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Will the Bruins turn to Linus Ullmark or Jeremy Swayman?

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins will be looking for an at times chaotic yet calming effect from three-time Stanley Cup champion Pat Maroon.

Boston Hockey Now: Could the key to shutting down Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews be Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo?

Boston Hockey Now: Growing up in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the Maple Leafs always held a special place in the heart of Bruins captain Brad Marchand.

The Eye Test: Legendary and hall-of-fame head coach Scotty Bowman had some high praise for Marchand on Friday.

 

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on the New England Patriots, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: How can the outcome of the Stanley Cup Playoffs help the Montreal Canadiens?

Detroit Hockey Now: 2024 National Champion and now-former University of Denver defenseman Shai Buium is set to begin his pro career for the Detroit Red Wings.

Buffalo Hockey Now: GM Kevyn Adams is looking for experience with his next head coach of the Buffalo Sabres.

Florida Hockey Now: The 2023-24 Florida Panthers are a much different team than the 2021-22 squad that was swept by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

NHL

NHL.com: The playoff bracket is set for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. I’ve got the Leafs over the Bruins in 6 and the New York Rangers over the Vancouver Canucks in the Stanley Cup Final.

Sportsnet: It’s official! Utah is the newest team in the NHL.

NYI Hockey Now: When the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin, will the New York Islanders be without forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau?

New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils are trying to sign enforcer Kurtis MacDermid.

Philly Hockey Now: What will happen with Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Congrats on a great career to two-time Stanley Cup champion and Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jeff Carter.

Nashville Hockey Now: The NHL’s leader in hits is former Boston Bruins and current Nashville Predators defenseman Jeremy Lauzon.

Colorado Hockey Now: 2024 Hart Trophy candidate Nathan McKinnon is now the franchise leader in points for the Colorado Avalanche.

Vegas Hockey Now: What will center Tomas Hertl provide for the Vegas Golden Knights?

San Jose Hockey Now: The nightmare season is over for the San Jose Sharks.

Calgary Hockey Now: Who is the Finnish goaltender who was signed by the Calgary Flames?

 

 

