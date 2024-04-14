Bruins Daily: Sweeney Effect; Boston College Loses

Don Sweeney had his fingerprints all over the Boston Bruins beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-4 on Saturday night.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins beat the Penguins in large part thanks to Don Sweeney and Linus Ullmark.

Boston Hockey Now: Saturday was the Bruins debut for Pat Maroon.

Boston Hockey Now: If the Bruins go one and out in the Stanley Cup Playoffs again, will that be it for GM Don Sweeney and/or head coach Jim Montgomery?

Boston Hockey Now: The NHL 4 Nations Face-Off Canadian team will be selected by Bruins general manager Don Sweeney.

Boston Hockey Now: It’s back to Providence for Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei.

Boston Hockey Now: Could the Boston Bruins end up signing future Hall of Famer Patrick Kane?

Boston Hockey Now: If the Boston Bruins want to play ‘mind games’ with their playoff opponents, they should go with a strict goalie rotation of Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman.

Boston Hockey Now: A playoff mindset has already set in for the Boston Bruins and head coach Jim Montgomery.

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on the New England Patriots, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Boston University defenseman Lane Hutson signed his entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens.

Buffalo Hockey Now: That’s 13-straight seasons now of no Stanley Cup playoffs for the Buffalo Sabres.

Florida Hockey Now: With their win over the Buffalo Sabres, home advantage in the first round is secured for the Florida Panthers.

TSN: If they choke in the Stanley Cup Playoffs again, are there big changes coming for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

NHL

The Eye Test: Longtime Arizona Coyotes beat reporter Craig Morgan gave an insightful deep dive into the mess in the desert to Pierre McGuire and yours truly on Friday.

Chicago Hockey Now: We finally have public comments on the Kyle Beach story from former Chicago Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville.

New Jersey Hockey Now: USA Hockey’s management team for the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off will include New Jersey Devils and Billerica, MA native Tom Fitzgerald.

Philly Hockey Now: What will happen with Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Here’s the view of last night’s game from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Nashville Hockey Now: One of the best faceoff guys in the NHL is still Nashville Predators center Ryan O’Reilly.

Colorado Hockey Now: Who is the No.1 goalie for the Colorado Avalanche?

Vegas Hockey Now: The Vegas Golden Knights agreed to a contract extension with Norwood, MA, and former Boston College defenseman Noah Hanifin.

San Jose Hockey Now: San Jose Sharks goalie Devin Cooley opposed his good friend, Seattle Kraken, and North Andover, MA native Joey Daccord.

Calgary Hockey Now: The Calgary Flames keep losing, but their fans should be happy about rookie goalie Dustin Wolf.

NCAA Hockey

Boston Globe: Denver beat Boston College 2-0 to win the Frozen Four.

Don’t forget, for exclusive insightful, insider Bruins and NHL coverage, subscribe for BHN +!