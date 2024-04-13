Bruins Postgame: Bruins’ Depth, Ullmark Shine In 6-4 Win

The Boston Bruins pulled back into first place in the Atlantic Division with a 6-4 win over the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

The Bruins got points from 13 different players, and goalie Linus Ullmark saved the day again.

The Bruins have now secured home advantage in the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Postgame:

CLUTCH: After he was almost traded at the March 8 NHL Trade Deadline, Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark has been zoned in. With the win on Saturday night, Ullmark is now 5-2-0. With a 28-save performance, Ullmark has now stopped 226 of 241 shots. What’s been so great about Ullmark is that when his teammates suffer mental lapses or fatigue, he’s been clutch under fire. That was the case in the first period when the Bruins were out-shot 13-7.

DOGHOUSE: The power play continues to be a concern for the Boston Bruins. The Bruins were 0-for-3 on the man advantage and allowed a shorthanded goal by Pittsburgh Penguins forward Drew O’Connor.

The fact that Brad Marchand has zero power play goals and David Pastrnak just one since the NHL All-Star break says all you need to know about the Bruins’ power play struggles. That needs to change in a hurry!

BANGER: New Bruins winger Pat Maroon, forward Morgan Geekie and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby led all skaters with four hits each.

UNSUNG HERO: Don Sweeney is your unsung hero for this game. A day after he was named as General Manager of Team Canada for the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off and Assistant General Manager for Canada for the 2026 Olympics, the roster he constructed under strangling salary cap constraints delivered again. 13 different Bruins registered a point in this game. That’s the second-most number of players to do so after 16 did it in a 9-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 20. Charlie Coyle (2a), David Pastrnak (2a), and Pavel Zacha (1g, 1a) led all Bruins skaters with two points each.

Pavel Zacha doubles the Bruins lead less than 30 seconds after DeBrusk gets on the board. pic.twitter.com/kHeXSzj29r — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) April 14, 2024

NEXT UP: The Boston Bruins finish their final road trip of the season against the Washington Capitals on Monday night.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Danton Heinen – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

John Beecher – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko – Jesper Boqvist – Pat Maroon

Defensemen

Hampus Lindholm – Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk – Brandon Carlo

Kevin Shattenkirk – Andrew Peeke

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman