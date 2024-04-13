Bruins @ Penguins: Preview; Betting Odds And Picks

The Boston Bruins will need to be in Stanley Cup playoff mode when they play Sidney Crosby and the Penguins in Pittsburgh tonight.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are in the midst of a late-season playoff push and pull three points ahead of the Washington Capitals for the final Eastern Conference wild card slot with a win and a loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning by the Capitals. The Penguins come into this game having not lost in regulation (7-0-3) in their last ten games. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is making a late-season push into the Hart Trophy conversation with nine goals and 17 assists since the March 8 NHL Trade Deadline.

“We have to match their desperation,” Boston Bruins defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk said following the Bruins’ game-day skate in Pittsburgh on Saturday morning. “It gives us a good idea of what playoff hockey’s gonna be like in a couple of days. I think it allows us to hopefully get to our game and see that intensity level.”

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (46-18-15, 107 pts) vs Pittsburgh Penguins (37-30-12, 86 points)

Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

How to watch: ABC, ESPN+,

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-122) Penguins (+102)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+200), Penguins +1.5 (-245)

Over/Under: Over 6 (-105) Under 6 (-115)

Picks:

Penguins -1.5 (+245)

David Pastrnak Anytime Goal Scorer (-120)

Pavel Zacha Over 0.5 pt (-125)

Pavel Zacha Over 0.5 assists (+135)

Charlie Coyle Anytime Goal Scorer (+290)

Drew O’Connor Anytime Goal Scorer (+310)

Sidney Crosby Anytime Goal Scorer (+135)

Bost0n Bruins Notes

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (47), assists (60), and points with 107 in 79 games.

-Linus Ullmark will start for the Bruins. Ullmark is 21-9-7 with a 2.55 GAA and a .917 save percentage entering tonight’s tilt with the Penguins.

-Veteran winger and three-time Stanley Cup champion Pat Maroon will make his Bruins debut after being acquired at the March 8 NHL Trade Deadline.

-Rookie center Matthew Poitras (shoulder) is out for the season; defenseman Derek Forbort (upper and lower body) is likely done for the season, and winger Justin Brazeau (upper body) is week-to-week. Veteran winger Milan Lucic is on indefinite leave for the remainder of the season.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Danton Heinen – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

John Beecher – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko – Jesper Boqvist – Pat Maroon

Defensemen

Hampus Lindholm – Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk – Brandon Carlo

Kevin Shattenkirk – Andrew Peeke

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman