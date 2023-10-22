Bruins Postgame: Bruins Crown Kings; Pastrnak, Marchand Clutch

The Boston Bruins beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 behind three-point nights from David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand and 32 saves from Jeremy Swayman.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Postgame:

CLUTCH:

Pastrnak is, without a doubt, the clutch player of the night. Not only did he kick off the evening’s scoring with his first-period power-play goal, but he also assisted on both of Brad Marchand’s goals.

Presenting your nightly serving of 88 🍝

Pastrnak alone generated five scoring chances, one being high-danger. He also recorded two hits, something we do not typically see from the Havirov, Czechia native, but he played a full game Saturday night.

Honorable Mention: Marchand (2 Goals, 1 Assist)

Brad Marchand with his second tally of the night. Slick feed from David Pastrnak. 4-1 Bruins.

BANGER:

Following Morgan Geekie’s goal to put the Bruins up 2-1 in the second period, Trent Frederic and Andreas Englund dropped the mitts. Frederic handled Englund, and overall, it assisted the shift of momentum into the Bruins’ favor more than it already was. Under a minute later, Brad Marchand made it a 3-1 game.

Quite the scrap here between Frederic and Englund:

DOGHOUSE:

The Bruins can not continue to be in the box as much as we have seen to start the 2023-24 season. Within the first four games, Boston killed 19 consecutive penalties, ending with Carl Grundstrom‘s late third-period power-play goal.

The Kings currently rank 18th in power-play conversions, and I bet it wouldn’t go as smoothly against teams with elite power-play units.

UNSUNG HERO:

Jeremy Swayman is the unsung hero on Saturday night. The Anchorage, Alaska native posted a 32-save win with a .941 save percentage to advance to 2-0-0 on the year. He also held it down on the penalty kill throughout the game, only allowing one power-play goal on seven Kings’ power-plays.

KEY STAT:

Pastrnak is the first Bruin since Dimitri Kvartalnov in 1992-93 to open the season with a goal in four straight games — he has five goals and three assists so far.

Anze Kopitar passed Dustin Brown to become the Kings’ all-time leader in games played with 1,297.

Geekie scored his first goal as a Bruin.

LINEUP:

Forwards

Milan Lucic-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand-Matt Poitras-Morgan Geekie

James van Riemsdyk-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko-John Beecher-Patrick Brown

Extra: Jake DeBrusk, Danton Heinen

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Ian Mitchell

Extra: Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark