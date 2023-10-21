Bruins @ Kings Preview: DeBrusk Benched; Brown, Mitchell In

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (3-0-0, 6 pts) @ Los Angeles Kings (2-1-1, 5 pts)

TIME: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN, BSW

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-112), Kings (-112)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+220), Predators +1.5 (-270)

Over/Under: Over 6 (+105), Under 6 (-125)

Bost0n Bruins Notes

-Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk was late to a team meeting and will be a healthy scratch. As a result, Patrick Brown will make his Boston Bruins debut on the right wing of the fourth line with John Beecher and Jakub Lauko. Milan Lucic slots into DeBrusk’s spot as the first line left wing with Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak.

-David Pastrnak Leads the Bruins in goals (4) and points with five in three games.

-Forwards Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle, as well as defensemen Brandon Carlo and Charlie McAvoy, are tied for the team lead in assists with two helpers each.

-The Boston Bruins are a perfect 13-for-13 on the penalty kill through their first three games.

Los Angeles Kings Notes

-When Los Angeles Kings captain Anze Kopitar plays his first shift tonight, he will pass former teammate Dustin Brown for the most games played in LA Kings history with 1,297. Brown (1,296 games) had held the record since 2019 after he surpassed Dave Taylor (1,111). Current Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (1,099) is expected to pass Taylor in the coming weeks to place third all-time.

-Second line winger Kevin Fiala leads the Kings in points (6) and assists (6) through four games this season. Fourth line winger Trevor Lewis leads the team in goals with four in four games.

-Cam Talbot is expected to start for the Kings tonight.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Milan Lucic-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand-Matt Poitras-Morgan Geekie

James van Riemsdyk-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko-John Beecher-Patrick Brown

Extra: Jake DeBrusk, Danton Heinen

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Ian Mitchell

Extra: Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Los Angeles Kings Lineup

Forwards

Quinton Byfield-Anze Kopitar-Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala-Pierre-Luc Dubois-Alex Laferriere

Trevor Moore-Phil Danault-Arthur Kaliyev

Carl Grundstrom-Blake Lizotte-Trevor Lewis

Defense

Mikey Anderson-Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov-Matt Roy

Andreas Englund-Jordan Spence

Goalies

Cam Talbot

Pheonix Copley

Officials

Referees: Cody Beach, Francis Charron

Linesmen: Ryan Gibbons, Travis Toomey