Uncategorized
Bruins @ Kings Preview: DeBrusk Benched; Brown, Mitchell In
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (3-0-0, 6 pts) @ Los Angeles Kings (2-1-1, 5 pts)
TIME: 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: NESN, BSW
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Betting Lines:
Money Line: Bruins (-112), Kings (-112)
Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+220), Predators +1.5 (-270)
Over/Under: Over 6 (+105), Under 6 (-125)
Don’t forget to use the BHN/Draftkings Promo by clicking here!
Bost0n Bruins Notes
-Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk was late to a team meeting and will be a healthy scratch. As a result, Patrick Brown will make his Boston Bruins debut on the right wing of the fourth line with John Beecher and Jakub Lauko. Milan Lucic slots into DeBrusk’s spot as the first line left wing with Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak.
-David Pastrnak Leads the Bruins in goals (4) and points with five in three games.
-Forwards Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle, as well as defensemen Brandon Carlo and Charlie McAvoy, are tied for the team lead in assists with two helpers each.
-The Boston Bruins are a perfect 13-for-13 on the penalty kill through their first three games.
Los Angeles Kings Notes
-When Los Angeles Kings captain Anze Kopitar plays his first shift tonight, he will pass former teammate Dustin Brown for the most games played in LA Kings history with 1,297. Brown (1,296 games) had held the record since 2019 after he surpassed Dave Taylor (1,111). Current Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (1,099) is expected to pass Taylor in the coming weeks to place third all-time.
-Second line winger Kevin Fiala leads the Kings in points (6) and assists (6) through four games this season. Fourth line winger Trevor Lewis leads the team in goals with four in four games.
-Cam Talbot is expected to start for the Kings tonight.
Boston Bruins Lineup
Forwards
Milan Lucic-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand-Matt Poitras-Morgan Geekie
James van Riemsdyk-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic
Jakub Lauko-John Beecher-Patrick Brown
Extra: Jake DeBrusk, Danton Heinen
Defensemen
Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort-Ian Mitchell
Extra: Kevin Shattenkirk
Goalies
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Los Angeles Kings Lineup
Forwards
Quinton Byfield-Anze Kopitar-Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala-Pierre-Luc Dubois-Alex Laferriere
Trevor Moore-Phil Danault-Arthur Kaliyev
Carl Grundstrom-Blake Lizotte-Trevor Lewis
Defense
Mikey Anderson-Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov-Matt Roy
Andreas Englund-Jordan Spence
Goalies
Cam Talbot
Pheonix Copley
Officials
Referees: Cody Beach, Francis Charron
Linesmen: Ryan Gibbons, Travis Toomey