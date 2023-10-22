Boston Bruins
Bruins @ Ducks Preview: DeBrusk, Shattenkirk Return
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (4-0-0, 8 pts) @ Anaheim Ducks (1-3-0, 2 pts)
TIME: 8:30 p.m. ET
TV: NESN, NHLN, BSSC, BSSD
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Betting Lines:
Money Line: Bruins (-258), Ducks (+210)
Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (-105), Ducks +1.5 (-115)
Over/Under: Over 6 (-115), Under 6 (-105)
Don’t forget to use the BHN/Draftkings Promo by clicking here!
Bost0n Bruins Notes
-The Boston Bruins are looking to sweep the California portion of their four-game road trip that concludes against the Blackhawks on Tuesday night. They beat the San Jose Sharks 3-1 on Thursday night and then beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 on Saturday night.
-Linus Ullmark is expected to start between the pipes for the Bruins. Ullmark is 2-0-0 with a 1.00 GAA and a .958 save percentage. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner has stopped 46 of the 48 shots he’s faced this season.
-After being benched in Los Angeles for being late to a team meeting, winger Jake DeBrusk will return to the lineup. Unfortunately, defenseman Derek Forbort was injured while getting his first two points of the season in the win over the Kings on Saturday night and is day-to-day. That means Kevin Shattenkirk draws back in.
*UPDATE*
-Milan Lucic left warmups after one lap and will be replaced by Patrick Brown
–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (5), is tied with Brad Marchand for the team lead in assists (3), and leads the team in points with eight in four games.
-The Boston Bruins are 18-for-19 on the penalty kill through their first four games.
Anaheim Ducks Notes
-The Anaheim Ducks are also coming into the second game of a back-to-back after losing 2-1 to the Coyotes in Arizona on Saturday afternoon.
-Former Boston Bruins and UMass-Amherst winger Frank Vatrano leads the team in goal-scoring with four lamplighters in four games. Forward Ryan Strome leads the team in assists with three helpers in four games.
-2023 second overall pick Leo Carlsson has a goal in two games. The 6-foot-3, 194-pound 18-year-old is centering the top line with former Boston University star Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry on his flanks.
*UPDATE*
-Carlsson will not play, and forward Max Jones draws into the lineup (below). Also, former Bruins defenseman Urho Vaakanainen is in the lineup.
-John Gibson is expected to start for the Ducks tonight. Gibson is 0-2-0 with a 3.06 GAA and a .902 save percentage.
-Arlington, MA native and former Northeastern head coach Greg Cronin is the new bench boss for the Ducks.
Boston Bruins Lineup
Forwards
Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk-Matt Poitras-Morgan Geekie
James van Riemsdyk-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic
Jakub Lauko-John Beecher-Patrick Brown
Extra: Milan Lucic (injury)
Defensemen
Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo
Kevin Shattenkirk-Ian Mitchell
Extra: Derek Forbort (injury)
Goalies
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Anaheim Ducks Lineup
Forwards
Adam Henrique-Trevor Zegras-Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano-Mason McTavish-Ryan Strome
Max Jones-Benoit-Olivier Groulx-Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston-Sam Carrick-Brett Leason
Defense
Cam Fowler-Urho Vaakanainen
Pavel Mintyukov-Ilya Lyubushkin
Jackson Lacombe-Radko Gudas
Goalies
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Officials
Referees: Jake Brenk, Francis Charron
Linesmen: Travis Toomey, James Tobias
So Jake is still in the doghouse?
As noted in the preview, we do not know that yet. Should in next 10-15 minutes.