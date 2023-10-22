Bruins @ Ducks Preview: DeBrusk, Shattenkirk Return

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (4-0-0, 8 pts) @ Anaheim Ducks (1-3-0, 2 pts)

TIME: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN, NHLN, BSSC, BSSD

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-258), Ducks (+210)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (-105), Ducks +1.5 (-115)

Over/Under: Over 6 (-115), Under 6 (-105)

Bost0n Bruins Notes

-The Boston Bruins are looking to sweep the California portion of their four-game road trip that concludes against the Blackhawks on Tuesday night. They beat the San Jose Sharks 3-1 on Thursday night and then beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 on Saturday night.

-Linus Ullmark is expected to start between the pipes for the Bruins. Ullmark is 2-0-0 with a 1.00 GAA and a .958 save percentage. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner has stopped 46 of the 48 shots he’s faced this season.

-After being benched in Los Angeles for being late to a team meeting, winger Jake DeBrusk will return to the lineup. Unfortunately, defenseman Derek Forbort was injured while getting his first two points of the season in the win over the Kings on Saturday night and is day-to-day. That means Kevin Shattenkirk draws back in.

*UPDATE*

-Milan Lucic left warmups after one lap and will be replaced by Patrick Brown

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (5), is tied with Brad Marchand for the team lead in assists (3), and leads the team in points with eight in four games.

-The Boston Bruins are 18-for-19 on the penalty kill through their first four games.

Anaheim Ducks Notes

-The Anaheim Ducks are also coming into the second game of a back-to-back after losing 2-1 to the Coyotes in Arizona on Saturday afternoon.

-Former Boston Bruins and UMass-Amherst winger Frank Vatrano leads the team in goal-scoring with four lamplighters in four games. Forward Ryan Strome leads the team in assists with three helpers in four games.

-2023 second overall pick Leo Carlsson has a goal in two games. The 6-foot-3, 194-pound 18-year-old is centering the top line with former Boston University star Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry on his flanks.

*UPDATE*

-Carlsson will not play, and forward Max Jones draws into the lineup (below). Also, former Bruins defenseman Urho Vaakanainen is in the lineup.

-John Gibson is expected to start for the Ducks tonight. Gibson is 0-2-0 with a 3.06 GAA and a .902 save percentage.

-Arlington, MA native and former Northeastern head coach Greg Cronin is the new bench boss for the Ducks.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk-Matt Poitras-Morgan Geekie

James van Riemsdyk-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko-John Beecher-Patrick Brown

Extra: Milan Lucic (injury)

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Kevin Shattenkirk-Ian Mitchell

Extra: Derek Forbort (injury)

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Anaheim Ducks Lineup

Forwards

Adam Henrique-Trevor Zegras-Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano-Mason McTavish-Ryan Strome

Max Jones-Benoit-Olivier Groulx-Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston-Sam Carrick-Brett Leason

Defense

Cam Fowler-Urho Vaakanainen

Pavel Mintyukov-Ilya Lyubushkin

Jackson Lacombe-Radko Gudas

Goalies

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Officials

Referees: Jake Brenk, Francis Charron

Linesmen: Travis Toomey, James Tobias