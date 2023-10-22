Milan Lucic (Injury) Does Not Play Vs. Ducks

Boston Bruins winger Milan Lucic was a last-minute injury scratch against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.

Milan Lucic came out for warmups prior to the third game of a four-game road trip for the Boston Bruins, took one lap, and exited for the dressing room. He did not return for the opening faceoff and was replaced by forward Patrick Brown.

Lucic did take a slapshot by Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort off his right foot during the Bruins’ 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night and missed some shifts. It was not known as of faceoff on Sunday night if that’s what kept him out of the lineup, but prior to warmups, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery did indicate that a Bruins player was questionable.

“Up front, [Jake] DeBrusk is back in, and we’re undecided right now about who will come out because again of some day-to-day things that we may have to pull someone out after warmups,” the Bruins bench boss said. “So I can’t give you a definitive, but J.D. [DeBrusk] is going to play with [Matt] Poitras and [Morgan] Geekie.”

It turns out Lucic was the ‘day-to-day things’ that Montgomery was referencing. That meant Brown remained in the lineup and on the fourth line with John Beecher and Jakub Lauko. Lauko, who was on the left wing against the Kings on Saturday night, switched to the left, and Brown slotted in on the right.

Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort was also out of the lineup due to an undisclosed injury and was replaced by former Anaheim Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk.

Here’s what the Bruins roster looked like on Sunday night in Anaheim:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk-Matt Poitras-Morgan Geekie

James van Riemsdyk-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko-John Beecher-Patrick Brown

Extra: Milan Lucic (injury)

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Ian Mitchell-Kevin Shattenkirk

Extra: Derek Forbort (injury)

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman