Bruins Postgame: Poitras Scores First Two; Bruins Win 3-1

For just the second time in 86 years of their 100-year history, the Boston Bruins are 5-0-0 after a 3-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.

CLUTCH: After notching an assist in his first game in the NHL, rookie center Matthew Poitras went pointless through his last three games heading into Sunday night’s tilt with the Ducks. Well, perseverance paid off for the 19-year-old pivot as he became the hero in the third period, scoring his first-ever NHL goal to tie the game 6:29 into the third period and then the game-winner just 3:51 later. As this puck scribe tweeted, it’s time for Poitras to find a permanent place to live for the season because it’s very likely he won’t be returning to the Guelph Storm after nine games and, instead, will be sticking with the Bruins to officially begin his NHL career.

Time to move out of the hotel room, kid!@BOSHockeyNow https://t.co/jnrhLNmEif — MurphysLaw74 (Jimmy Murphy) (@MurphysLaw74) October 23, 2023

MAKE IT A DOUBLE! ✌️ Matthew Poitras nets his second goal!! pic.twitter.com/JmGeg6yIdl — NHL (@NHL) October 23, 2023

BANGER: Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy is expected to be a Norris Trophy candidate, and he showed why in this game. McAvoy finished the game with four hits and a blocked shot and had a clear surliness to him throughout the game.

DOGHOUSE: In only his second game with the Boston Bruins, defenseman Ian Mitchell had the secondary assist on Poitras’ first goal but took two rather lazy penalties. Mitchell was called for a puck over the glass delay of game at 3:41 into the second period and then a tripping penalty at 12:57 into the middle frame.

UNSUNG HERO: So far this season, one could easily argue the 2023 goaltending tandem of Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman have been the most clutch players for the Boston Bruins. So why then is Ullmark not written above in the ‘Clutch’ section?

Well, fair question, but in a 0-0 game, Poitras was absolutely CLUTCH!

Getting back to Ullmark, though, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner was superb once again. In what was a 0-0 game through two periods of play, Ullmark made 20 saves through 45 minutes before allowing a goal from Anaheim Ducks forward at 5:05 of the third period. Ullmark would go on to make 10 more saves in the final frame to backstop the Bruins to their fifth-straight win and improve to 3-0-0 on the season. Ullmark has now stopped 76 of 79 shots this season, and he and Swayman have now turned away 142 of 149 shots faced.

THE BRUINS WIN 3-1 OVER THE DUCKS AND IMPROVE TO 5-0-0. WHAT A SLOW GAME. ANYWAYS, MATTHEW POITRAS SCORED HIS FIRST CAREER NHL GOAL AND THEN HIS SECOND TO GIVE THE BRUINS THE LEAD. BRAD MARCHAND GOT THE EMPTY NETTER. LINUS ULLMARK IS ELITE, MAKING 31 SAVES. YOU LOVE TO SEE IT pic.twitter.com/CbCfNpm6gP — Alex (@bigbadbruins73) October 23, 2023

KEY STAT: The Boston Bruins are now 21-for-22 on the penalty kill through their first five games.

LINEUP:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk-Matt Poitras-Morgan Geekie

James van Riemsdyk-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko-John Beecher-Patrick Brown

Extra: Milan Lucic (injury)

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Ian Mitchell-Kevin Shattenkirk

Extra: Derek Forbort (injury)

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman