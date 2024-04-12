Bruins GM Don Sweeney Hired For Prestigious Positions

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney will be doing plenty of multi-tasking over the next two years as he has two new managerial gigs.

Hockey Canada announced on Friday that Sweeney (St. Stephen, NB) will serve as General Manager of Team Canada for the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off and Assistant General Manager for Canada for the 2026 Olympics that will take place in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

“I am both honored and appreciative of the opportunity to be a part of Hockey Canada,” Don Sweeney said in a press release from the Boston Bruins. “Having the trust of Doug Armstrong, Katherine Henderson, and Pat McLaughlin, as well as working with Jim Nill, Ryan Getzlaf, Scott Salmond, and others, including all the proud Canadian players, will be an incredible life experience. We will work hard to put together the best teams to proudly represent Canada and to compete at the highest level to accomplish one goal. I want to thank the Jacobs family and Cam in supporting my role with Hockey Canada.”

Boston Bruins team President had this to say on Sweeney’s Hockey Canada appointments:

“On behalf of the Boston Bruins organization, we congratulate Don on the honor of serving as General Manager for Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, as well as Assistant General Manager for the 2026 Olympics. His tremendous work ethic and the success he’s had building a competitive roster on a consistent basis make him a great selection for Team Canada in both events. Don is very deserving of this recognition, and I know he will represent our organization well.”

Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill will work alongside Sweeney in selecting Canada’s roster for the NHL 4 Nations Tournament, serving as the Associate GM for Canada. Both Sweeney and Nill will work alongside St. Louis Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong, who heads the Hockey Operations department for Canada’s 4 Nations Face-Off and Olympic squads. They are joined by player relations advisor Ryan Getzlaf (Regina, SK/Anaheim, NHL), Scott Salmond (Creston, BC), senior vice president of high performance and hockey operations, Katherine Henderson (Thunder Bay, ON), Hockey Canada’s president and chief executive officer, and Pat McLaughlin (Saint John, NB).

“As we continue to prepare for international competition over the next two years, I am thrilled to have Don and Jim lead Team Canada at the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off and to welcome these two experienced general managers to our management group for the 2026 Olympics,” Armstrong said in a press release. “Both Don and Jim have enjoyed successful NHL careers and will represent the Maple Leaf with pride, and we know their experience will be a valuable asset as we build teams for two major international events in 2025 and 2026.”

The 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off is an international tournament with NHL players from the United States, Canada, Finland, and Sweden that will be played from Feb. 12-20, 2025. Boston has been rumored to be one of the tournament host cities, but the NHL will officially announce the location of the two North American cities at a later date.

Expect #NHL and #NHLPA to confirm in the near future that Montréal and Boston are the two host cities of the 4 Nations Faceoff, as previously reported. Feb. 12-20, 2025

Canada, Finland, Sweden, United States

🇨🇦🇫🇮🇸🇪🇺🇸 Can’t wait. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) April 12, 2024

The 2026 Olympic Winter Games will be held in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo from Feb. 6-22, 2026.