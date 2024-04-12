Will Maroon Make Bruins Debut vs Penguins On Saturday?

Will new Boston Bruins winger Pat Maroon make his Bruins debut against the Penguins on Saturday night in Pittsburgh?

All signs were indicating that will be the case at and after Maroon skated on the fourth line with with forwards Jakub Lauko and Jesper Boqvist at practice on Friday. Following the practice and before his team headed south to play the Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery gave a positive outlook for Maroon playing in his first game as a Bruin on Saturday but would not commit 100 percent.

“He looked good today, best he’s looked. Again, we’re very cautious before saying yes he is, just because we’ve got to see how he responds tomorrow,” Montgomery told the media. “That was a 40-minute practice. He’s a part of every drill for the first time on a regular rotation, so we’ll see how he is tomorrow morning.”

Maroon, who also skated on the Bruins’ second power play unit with forwards Charlie Coyle, Danton Heinen, Morgan Geekie, and defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, sure sounded like he would be in the lineup against Sidney Crosby and the upstart Penguins in a nationally televised game (ABC, ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET).

“Glad to be back. Glad to just be a part of the team again and be in the lineup, so it’s exciting times,” the hulking 6-foot-3, 234-pound winger said. “Obviously, we’re playing a Pittsburgh team that’s trying to get in the playoffs. So it’s a good start for me. Gets me ready for the playoffs here.”

However, the three-time Stanley Cup champion and veteran of 150 Stanley Cup Playoff games did say he would’ve been ready for playoff hockey even if he didn’t get into the lineup before the postseason begins on April 20.

“Does it matter? No, I don’t think it really does,” Maroon said of getting a few games under his belt after not playing since Jan. 27 and undergoing back surgery in early February.

“I think it’s all mental; it’s all in your head. We’re professional athletes. I think we all know what we need and what we don’t need. But like I said, I’ve been here before. I’ve done it. I just got to go out there and just play my game. I can’t worry about what it’s like or how many games I’m playing. So I know what I need to do, and I know what I need to bring to the team.”

Here’s what the lineup should look like for the Boston Bruins if Pat Maroon plays on Saturday night:

Forwards

Danton Heinen – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

Morgan Geekie – John Beecher – Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko – Jesper Boqvist – Pat Maroon

Defensemen

Hampus Lindholm – Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk – Brandon Carlo

Kevin Shattenkirk – Andrew Peeke

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman