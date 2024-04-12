Bruins Reassign Defenseman To Providence (AHL)

The Boston Bruins announced Friday that they have reassigned a defenseman back to their AHL affiliate, the Providence Bruins.

Boston Bruins rookie defenseman Mason Lohrei left Friday’s practice early, and afterward, head coach Jim Montgomery explained why.

“Right now, we’re contemplating whether he might be going to Providence to get some game time,” Montgomery told reporters an hour before the team announced the transaction early Friday afternoon. “We didn’t want to extend him too long in practice if we decide to do that.”

Lohrei has not been in the Bruins NHL lineup since April 2, when he had no points and played 16:25 in a 3-0 win over the Nashville Predators. The 23-year-old, 6-foot-5, 211-pound rearguard has only played in one other game since March 14. Lohrei, who was drafted by the Boston Bruins in the second round (58th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, has four goals and nine assists in 41 NHL games this season. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native also has one goal and 12 assists in 17 games for the Providence Bruins.

In a recent one-on-one interview with Boston Hockey Now, Mason Lohrei said he is excited about the potential of playing in his first Stanley Cup Playoffs game.

“It’s an exciting time of year; it’s something you dream about growing up watching every game,” he told BHN. “So it’s pretty cool to be around this time of year, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Lohrei has noticed since mid-March that the intensity level is ramping up to playoff level on the ice in games and even practice.

“Obviously, having a guy like ‘Marchy’ [Bruins captain Brad Marchand] on the ice with you all the time, he drags you into it, but yeah, it’s getting higher,” Lohrei pointed out. “I can’t tell you what it’s like in the playoffs, but I’m excited to find out.”

For now, Lohrei will do his best to keep improving his game, take advantage of some much-needed game action with Providence, and hopefully be back when the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs begin on April 20 or later, depending on how far the Bruins and Baby Bruins each go.