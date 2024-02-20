Bruins Recall Lohrei; Lindholm Status Unknown

The Boston Bruins have issued roster updates on forwards Oskar Steen and Matthew Poitras, as well as defenseman Mason Lohrei.

On Tuesday morning, the Boston Bruins announced that they had re-assigned Steen to the Providence Bruins, placed rookie center Matthew Poitras on long-term injured reserve, and recalled defenseman Maso Lohrei.

The first two transactions were expected, and essentially formalities, but the recall of Lohrei was much more noteworthy given the unknown status of veteran defenseman Hampus Lindholm. Lindholm fell awkwardly after taking a clean hit mid-way through the third period of the Bruins’ 4-3 shootout win over the Dallas Stars on Monday.

“I don’t have anything concrete yet,” Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said. “We’ll know more [Tuesday].”

As of late Tuesday morning, when the Bruins sent the press release out on Lohrei, Poitras, and Steen, there was no update on the 30-year-old Lindholm, who has one goal and 18 assists in 56 games this season. So, it is not yet known if Lohrei is coming along for the team’s four-game road trip out west that begins in Edmonton against the Oilers on Wednesday night. The only thing that is certain is that Lohrei, the 23-year-old rookie rearguard who has three goals and three assists in 27 games, is.

As for Steen, the 25-year-old winger has just one goal in 34 games, playing primarily on the team’s fourth line. The Bruins placed the 5-foot-10, 196-pound forward on waivers this past Sunday, and he cleared on Monday afternoon.

Matthew Poitras going on long-term injury reserve was expected after the team announced that he had successful shoulder surgery back on Feb. 7 and would be out for approximately five months.

Poitras made the Boston Bruins roster out of camp. He impressed out of the gate and was, at times, used on all four lines and depended on in some crucial situations. As the season went on, though, the wear and tear, as well as the speed of the game, seemed to catch up to the `19-year-old rookie. Poitras was loaned to Hockey Canada for the World Junior Championships, but Canada lost in the quarterfinals, and Poitras had an average showing at best. He returned to the Bruins in early January before going down with an injury on Jan. 9. The Bruins’ 2022 second round (54th overall) had five goals, ten assists, and a +4 plus-minus rating.