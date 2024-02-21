Bruins Daily: Roster Changes; Defensemen Trade Market

The Boston Bruins made some roster changes ahead of their four-game road trip that starts tonight, and the NHL trade market for defensemen is heating up.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins placed rookie center Matthew Poitras on long-term injury reserve and recalled rookie defenseman Mason Lohrei.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins got a great NHL debut from 6-foot-5, 245-pound forward Justin Brazeau.

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on the New England Patriots, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Who are some realistic NHL trade targets for Kent Hughes and the Montreal Canadiens?

Detroit Hockey Now: Can general manager Steve Yzerman maintain team chemistry if he uses the NHL trade market to improve the Detroit Red Wings?

Florida Hockey Now: Defenseman Aaron Ekblad is back from injury for the Florida Panthers.

32 Thoughts Podcast: How badly do the Toronto Maple Leafs want to acquire Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev?

Sportskeeda: What teams are interested in acquiring Ottawa Senators winger Vladimir Tarasenko?

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: What is the biggest issue for the New York Islanders?

Philly Hockey Now: Are the Winnipeg Jets engaged in NHL trade talks with the Philadelphia Flyers?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The reckoning of a rebuild appears to be near for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Nashville Hockey Now: A lack of upholding standards has canned a trip to Vegas to see U2 for the Nashville Predators.

Chicago Hockey Now: The Chicago Blackhawks are struggling, but not their rookie sensation, Connor Bedard.

Colorado Hockey Now: Forward Drew O’Connor isn’t quite ready to return for the Colorado Avalanche.

Calgary Hockey Now: What are four odd trends with the Calgary Flames?

Don’t forget, for exclusive insightful, insider Bruins and NHL coverage, subscribe for BHN +!