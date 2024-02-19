Bruins Postgame: Bruins Snap Winless Skid, Beat Stars 4-3 In SO

The Boston Bruins snapped their winless skid at four games with a come-from-behind ten-round 4-3 shootout win over the Dallas Stars.

Charlie McAvoy (two assists) got the shootout winner for the Bruins, who finished their seven-game homestand at 2-3-2.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Postgame:

CLUTCH: Besides their energy line (see below), Jeremy Swayman was the only reason the Boston Bruins were in this game. Unfortunately, playing a team higher in the standings and the pre-game ceremony for captain Brad Marchand did not bring more consistent intensity from the Bruins. Thankfully, as has been the case so many times for the Bruins this season, Swayman gave them a chance to win. The 25-year-old netminder entered the game winless in his last three games and seemed hellbent on changing that on Monday. In one of his better performances of the season, Swayman made 43 saves in regulation and overtime and then nine more in the shootout.

DOGHOUSE: Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery was right to support defenseman Derek Forbort with reporters on Sunday but let’s call a spade a spade here. It’s time for Forbort to sit up top and watch a few games from the press box. Forbort has repeatedly misread plays and once again pinched way too deep. The result was an odd-man rush the other way and Esa Lindell scoring his fifth goal of the season 10:44 into the third period to put the Stars up 3-2 at the time.

Esa Lindell gives the Stars the lead 🌟 pic.twitter.com/PpnQ7Wvj2B — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 19, 2024

BANGER: On a day when the Boston Bruins honored him for playing in his 1000th game last Tuesday, Bruins captain Bruins captain Brad Marchand got an unofficial Gordie Howe hat trick. With 40 seconds left in the first period, Marchand dropped the gloves with Stars defenseman Joel Hanley.

Brad Marchand is in a feisty mood today. pic.twitter.com/X9nCrsC2N5 — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) February 19, 2024

Marchand then assisted on David Pastrnak’s game-tying goal with 1:45 left in regulation and scored the Bruins’ first shootout goal in the third round.

UNSUNG HERO: The Bruins’ newly-formed energy line of Anthony Richard-Jesper Boqvist-Justin Brazeau was easily the team’s best line on Monday afternoon. Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery put the fourth line trio out to start the game, and they were a factor in every shift they played for the rest of the game. Boqvist put the Bruins up 1-0 when he drove to the net and buried a Richard feed in front 4:01 into the opening frame.

Then, just 18 seconds after Dallas Stars defenseman Ryan Suter had put the Dallas Stars up 2-1 in the second period, the 6-foot-5, 245-pound Brazeau parked his big frame in front of Stars and former Boston University goalie Jake Oettinger and buried a feed from Boqvist.

JUSTIN BRAZEAU! FIRST NHL GOAL IN HIS FIRST NHL GAME! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/E5WBYA2xUB — NHL (@NHL) February 19, 2024

NEXT UP: The Boston Bruins kick off a four-game road trip when they take on the Oilers in Edmonton on Wednesday night. They then play the Flames in Calgary the next night, the Canucks in Vancouver on Saturday night and finish the trip in Seattle against the Kraken on Monday night.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Danton Heinen

Jake DeBrusk — Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic

Anthony Richard – Jesper Boqvist – Justin Brazeau

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

