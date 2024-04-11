Could Bruins Sign A Sure-Shot Hall Of Famer This Summer?

Could the Boston Bruins become suitors for a future Hall of Famer should he become available on the 2024 NHL free-agent market?

While Boston Bruins players and their coaching staff are preparing for the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs, their pro scouting staff and capologists are also preparing for the offseason. Per our friends at Puckpedia, the Bruins are expected to have upwards of $21.7 million in salary cap space, with the NHL salary cap expected to rise to $87.7 million.

As pointed out by Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now on Thursday morning, despite enjoying his team playing for the Detroit Red Wings, 35-year-old winger and potential 2024 UFA Patrick Kane doesn’t sound as if he has enjoyed it enough to sign a contract extension to stay in Motown.

“It’s been great,” Kane said of his time in Detroit. “Nothing but positive things to say about the organization, the coaches, and the team in here. Really happy with the decision to come here.”

Apparently, he’s not yet happy enough to commit to and potentially finish his illustrious career with the Red Wings, though.

“I think just with the situation I was in and coming in and being here for maybe three-quarters of the season or whatever it was, it’s just this year, and then we’ll see what happens,” Kane said.

“I haven’t really thought about it much,” Kane added. “Obviously, it’s in the back of your mind. It’s gonna come up eventually. Obviously, it’s not an easy decision on deciding where you want to play where you think you’d fit best. Hopefully, all that stuff figures itself out.”

Kane appears to be back to full strength after an offseason hip resurfacing procedure. He has hit the 20-goal plateau for the 16th time in his career and also has 24 assists in 46 games. Kane (1281 pts) is now second only to Mike Modano (1374) in points to become the all-time leader in points for American-born players and needs four more assists to pass Modano (813) and become the all-time assist leader for Americans.

There were rumors last offseason that Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney was interested in signing Patrick Kane. If he doesn’t come to terms on a new contract with winger Jake DeBrusk, could Sweeney look to the more experienced three-time Stanley Cup champion?