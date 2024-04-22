Bruins Postgame: Matthews, Leafs Beat Bruins 3-2

Auston Matthews had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 to even their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series at a game a piece.

Max Domi and John Tavares also scored for the Maple Leafs, and goalie Ilya Samsonov bounced back with a 26-save performance in the win.

David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie scored for the Bruins, and Linus Ullmark made 30 saves in the loss.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Postgame:

CLUTCH: Well, you really didn’t think that a guy who scored 69 goals and had 107 points would be held off the scoresheet for two straight games, did you? It was only a matter of time before Maple Leafs star center Auston Matthews found the scoresheet, and man, did he find it in Game 2. Matthews scored the game-winning goal 12:06 into the third period and finished and also had two assists and eight shots. However, Matthews was doing much more than registering points. He also had six hits and went 16-7 at the faceoff dot. If he continues to play an all-around game like that, the Bruins could be in big trouble.

AUSTON MATTHEWS GIVES THE LEAFS THE LEAD 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/PivFaNVZu0 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 23, 2024

DOGHOUSE: Just as they did when they were out-shot 12-3 in the third period of Game 1, the Bruins played too passive at times, and that was no more evident than in the second half of the second period. That led to two power plays, one of which they converted for the Maple Leafs, and tired legs for the Bruins. As they have proven time and time again, if the Leafs are pressured with a heavy forecheck, then they usually crack. The Bruins can’t let up as much as they have, or they could be coming back to Boston in big trouble. Some better bench management could help as well. One too many men on the ice is too many, let alone the two that the Bruins took.

BANGER: Matthews and Ryan Reaves led the way with six hits for the Maple Leafs, and Brandon Carlo and Trent Frederic also had six hits each.

UNSUNG HERO: Max Domi was in the doghouse early in Game 1 and never really got out of it, taking two undisciplined penalties and frankly playing dumb hockey. Well, after a public, and I’m sure even bigger tongue-lashing from Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe after the game, Domi responded in a big way. Domi tied the game at one just 14 seconds after Morgan Geekie gave the Bruins the lead midway through the first period. Domi’s biggest play, though was when he sent Matthews in on the breakaway that led to the game-winner.

Series Schedule:

Game 1: Bruins 5 Maple Leafs 1

Game 2: Maple Leafs 3 Bruins 2

Game 3: BOS @ TOR, April 24, 7 p.m. (NESN, SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN)

Game 4: BOS @ TOR, April 27, 8 p.m. (NESN, SN, CBC, TVAS, TBS, truTV, MAX)

Game 5: TOR @ BOS, April 30* (TBD)

Game 6: BOS @ TOR, May 2* (TBD)

Game 7: TOR @ BOS, May 4* (TBD)

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Danton Heinen – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic

John Beecher – Jesper Boqvist – Pat Maroon

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Kevin Shattenkirk – Andrew Peeke

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman