Bruins Place Pair Of Veteran Forwards On Waivers

The Boston Bruins made a pair of moves Sunday afternoon, placing veteran forwards Patrick Brown and Vinni Lettieri on waivers. If they go unclaimed, both will report to AHL Providence.

The Bruins have placed forwards Patrick Brown and Vinni Lettieri on waivers. — Andrew Fantucchio (@A_Fantucchio) March 30, 2025

Brown, 32, has appeared in 13 games for the Bruins this season, registering one assist while skating in a fourth-line role. Brown is the captain of the Providence Bruins. He’s played in 52 games for the JV squad this year, scoring 44 points with 16 goals.

Lettieri, 30, has played 19 games for Boston this year, tallying three points with one goal. Even while serving two stints up in the NHL this season, Lettieri remains one of the top contributors in Providence, where he’s second on the team with 48 points across 46 games.

Down in Providence, the two will help the Baby B’s chase a championship after they clinched a spot in the Calder Cup playoffs on Saturday night.

As for the team in Boston, any hopes of making the playoffs are essentially non-existent at this point. The Bruins have lost eight straight games and 16 of their last 19.

The Bruins have eight games remaining on their schedule, which will be used as a showcase for players to earn a spot on the team next season as the franchise enters a retooling phase.

Such has been the case for rookie forward Fabian Lysell after the Bruins called him up last week. The Bruins now have two open spots on their roster after waiving Brown and Lettieri. They will need to bring up two players from AHL Providence to field a full lineup.

The Bruins will host the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night at TD Garden.