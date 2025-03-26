Bruins at Ducks Preview: Lines, Notes & How To Watch

The Boston Bruins (30-33-9) are in the home stretch of their season and nearly at the end of their road trip as they’ll visit the Anaheim Ducks (30-32-8) tonight at Honda Center. Here’s everything you need to know before puck drop.

Zadorov Out Due To Family Matter:

Nikita Zadorov will miss tonight’s game for the Bruins and has flown back to Boston to deal with a family matter. It is not clear at this time if Zadorov will return for the final game of the road trip on Saturday night in Detroit.

Zadorov’s absence stretches an already depleted Bruins blue line even thinner as Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm remain out with injuries.

The Final Stretch:

With their odds of making the playoff seemingly non-existent, there’s little chance the Bruins can salvage their season with only 10 games left on their schedule. However, they can still do a few things to set themselves up for success next year.

Projected Bruins Lineup:

Khusnutdinov – Mittlestadt – Pastrnak

Geekie – Zacha – Lysell

Koepke – E. Lindholm – Lettieri

Lauko – Beecher – Brown

Wotherspoon – Jokiharju

Lohrei – Peeke

Callahan – Mitchell

Korpisalo

Swayman

Last Time Out:

The Bruins lost their sixth straight game Sunday night, falling to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. The game couldn’t have started any better for the Bruins as Elias Lindholm scored 19 seconds after the opening puck drop, but it only got worse from there.

Boston’s offense once again struggled to generate much of anything, landing less than 20 shots on goal for the fourth time in its last five games.

As the Kings began to push the Bruins around in the second period, Jeremy Swayman attempted to fight Kings goalie Darcy Keumper in an effort to stand up for his teammates.

While Swayman’s willingness to drop the gloves was appreciated, it didn’t excuse the fact that he allowed seven goals on 23 shots as the Bruins lost 7-2.

The Opponent:

The Anaheim Ducks enter action tonight having lost seven out of their last 10 contests, including dropping a contest to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

The Bruins last saw the Ducks back on Feb. 22 at TD Garden, where they lost 3-2 in overtime. John Gibson started that game in goal for Anaheim but was pulled before the start of the second period due to injury.

Gibson is expected to be the starter once again tonight and boasts a record of 10-10-2 across 26 appearances with a 2.75 goals against average and a .913 save percentage.

The Ducks own the league’s 31st-ranked power play (12.6 percent) and the 29th-ranked penalty kill (72.5 percent).

Troy Terry leads Anaheim with 51 points this season. Former Bruins forward Frank Vatrano leads the team in goals with 20.

How To Watch:

Puck drop between the Bruins and Sharks from Honda Center is scheduled for 10 p.m. EST. The game can be seen on NESN and streamed on NESN 360 or ESPN Plus for out-of-market viewers. 98.5 The Sports Hub will carry the radio broadcast of the game.