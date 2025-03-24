Jeremy Swayman Stopped From Getting Into Goalie Fight By Referees

Unless you’re a masochist, there’s been little reason to watch the Boston Bruins lately as they creep toward a merciful end to what has been nothing short of a miserable season. However, Jeremy Swayman provided a reason to tune it Sunday night when he nearly dropped the gloves with Los Angeles Kings netminder Darcy Keumper at Crypto.com Arena for a rarely seen goalie fight.

It was after Bruins forward Marat Khusnutdinov was sent crashing into Keumper that Swayman challenged the Los Angeles netminder to a scrap. Both were more than willing to scrap as they approached each other at center ice. The only ones who weren’t on board, though, were the four referees. Before Swayman and Keumper could start throwing punches, the officials pulled them apart, frustrating both goaltenders and robbing fans of a must-see moment.

Both goalies were assessed minor penalties for leaving their crease. Keumper was also given an extra two minutes for removing his mask.

We came thiiiiiiiiiiiiis close to a goalie fight between Jeremy Swayman and Darcy Kuemper. pic.twitter.com/2SGChaXWTT — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) March 24, 2025

Swayman has never been afraid to get in the face of opposing players. At times this year, it’s seemed that he’s just been waiting for an excuse to hit someone square in the jaw.

Sunday night’s game was about as good a time as any, as the Bruins entered play in the middle of a five-game losing streak. If only Swayman had done more to stop it.

Swayman stopped just 16 of the 23 shots he faced and finished the night with an abysmal .696 save percentage as the Bruins lost 7-2.

Goalie fights are rarely seen, which makes them all the more exciting whenever they do occur. The last time a Bruins netminder fought was when Tim Thomas battled Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens on a highly memorable night at TD Garden back in 2011.