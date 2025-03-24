Bruins Brief: B’s Embarrassed; Refs Ruin All The Fun

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Monday, March 24, and here are the top stories, new items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the NHL today.

Bruins News:

Bruins Embarrassed in LA: For the fifth time this season, the Bruins surrendered seven goals as they were embarrassed by the Los Angeles Kings for their sixth loss in a row.

Refs Ruin The Fun: Despite the disparaging loss, the highlight of the night came in the second period when Jeremy Swayman nearly fought Kings goalie Darcy Keumper. Too bad the referees had to get in the way.

NHL News and Highlights:

Red Wings Coach Calls Out Team: The Detroit Red Wings have lost eight of their last 10 games, and their head coach has had about enough of it.

Hertl Hurt: Bruins fans a familiar with Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Emil Lilleberg, who concussed Mark Kastelic earlier this season. Lilleberg was at it again Sunday night when he delivered a dangerous hit that injured Vegas Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl.

NHL Awards To Feature Suprise Twist: Will David Pastrnak win the Hart Trophy this year? Possibly, but who knows? It will certainly come as a surprise, though, to whoever does win the prestigious NHL award.

Yesterday’s Scoreboard:

Kings: 7, Bruins: 2

Panthers: 4, Penguins: 3 (SO)

Golden Knights: 4, Lightning: 2

Sabres: 5, Jets: 4

Hurricanes: 5, Ducks: 2

Blackhawks: 7, Flyers: 4

Blues: 4, Predators: 1

Today’s Schedule:

All Times EST

Vancouver Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars, 8 p.m.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Utah Hockey Club, 9 p.m.