BRIGHTON – Just when they thought he was out, the Bruins pulled him back in.

Four days after being cut, Fabian Lysell was back in Boston. The Bruins recalled highly touted prospect for Thursday’s exhibition against the Los Angeles Kings in Quebec City.

“I’m excited to play tonight,” said Lysell. “It should be fun.”

The Bruins first-round pick (21st overall) in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, all eye have been on Lysell. The 5-foot-11, 181-pound right winger spent the past two seasons with the Providence Bruins. He scored 15 goals and 50 points in 57 games last year. Many projected him to jump to the NHL this season, filling the void left by Jake DeBrusk at right wing.

Unfortunately, Lysell was something of a slow burn. He had four shots in three exhibition games. His lone preseason goal came against the New York Rangers, Sept. 22. Getting up to top speed has been a work in progress.

“I felt like I got better and better every time I stepped out there,” said Lysell, noting that he was injured with the Providence Bruins at the tail end of last season. “It was always an adjustment to get back and start playing games again. I feel like I was just getting started.”

Lysell was among 19 cut by Bruins general manager Don Sweeney on Sunday. But the GM noted that “camp was not over,’ and that several players would return.

“That was the plan all along,” said Bruins coach Jim Montgomery. “It was always part of the plan that (those players) were going to get more opportunities to make the team.”

Being part of the first wave of cuts was a tough blow, but he did his best to take it all in stride.

“Of course it was disappointing,” said Lysell. “You got to think about it. Everybody’s working to take your spot. When you’re in the moment it’s always hard to have those type of things happening, but you’ve got to reset and keep battling. Thats what I’m going to try to do.”

The addition of Lysell brings the Bruins training camp roster back up to 34 players, including 19 forwards, 11 defensemen and four goaltenders.

They include: forwards John Beecher, Justin Brazeau, Patrick Brown, Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie, Tyler Johnson, Max Jones, Mark Kastelic, Cole Koepke, Vinni Lettieri, Elias Lindholm, Fabian Lysell, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Matt Poitras, Riley Tufte, Jeffrey Viel and Pavel Zacha. Defensemen: Brandon Carlo, Hampus Lindholm, Mason Lohrei, Charlie McAvoy, Ian Mitchell, Jordan Oesterle, Andrew Peeke, Alec Regula, Billy Sweezey, Parker Wotherspoon and Nikita Zadorov. Goaltenders Brandon Bussi, Michael DiPietro, Joonas Korpisalo and Jiri Patera.

Lysell is going to have to work extra hard if he’s plans on winning a roster spot for opening night. The Bruins currently have 19 forwards battling for 12 positions. And when you subtract the virtual locks, those numbers dwindle dramatically. Leading candidates such as Koepke, Tufte and Brown have been in the thick of things.

And with fourth line left winger Max Jones also returning from injury, it’s going to take an extra effort.

The winger remains determined

“I’ll try to make it hard for them to make that decision,” said Lysell. “That’s for sure.”

