David Pastrnak Has Saved An Awful Bruins Season From Being So Much Worse

BOSTON — Nothing has gone the way the Boston Bruins hoped this year.

Top free-agent signing Elias Lindholm has largely underwhelmed. So too has goalie Jeremy Swayman, who has struggled in his first season as Boston’s unequivocal starter. The team fired head coach Jim Montgomery in mid-November and later traded away captain Brad Marchand, along with other locker room leaders in Charlie Coyle and Brandon Carlo.

Put that all together, and it amounts to one of the most disappointing seasons of Bruins hockey in recent memory.

But while all else has failed, David Pastrnak has remained constant.

With three goals on Saturday night in a win over the Carolina Hurricanes, Pastrnak secured his fourth straight season with 40 goals and his fifth in the last six years. His five points in the game raised his season total to 94, making this the third consecutive year he’s surpassed the 90-point threshold.

To make it all the more impressive, like many of his teammates, Pastrnak began the year in a slump, with just 13 goals through the three months of the season games. Since the start of the new year, Pastrnak’s 27 goals are the most of any player in the league. Only Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning has more points in that span.

“I’ve seen him since day one, and he’s had some incredible seasons,” Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco said. “To still be able to produce at the rate that he has this year, with everything that’s gone on, it says a lot about him, not only as a player, but as a person as well, too. He’s one of those guys. The great players, they just want to keep going and going, and that’s what he’s been able to do.”

Despite all that Pastrnak has done, it won’t be enough to save the Bruins from their disappointing seasons in recent memory. With a record of 31-39-9, Boston is destined to finish near the bottom of the Eastern Conference and will miss the postseason for the first time in nine years.

As awful as this season has been for the Bruins, it’s scary to think of where they’d be without him.

“I don’t know where we would be,” said Lindhom. “But he has played some really good hockey for us and given us a chance most of the nights when we were in the mix. You look at, what does he have, 90-plus points and the next guy has 50? It’s pretty incredible to see what he can do out there. He’s a top player in the league, for sure.”

Aside from Pastrnak, Morgan Geekie is the only other player on the Bruins’ current roster with more than 20 goals this season.

They own the NHL’s 29th-ranked offense, averaging only 2.62 goals per game. Take away the 40 that Pastrnak has scored, and that number drops to a dismal 2.10, which would place Boston dead last and 0.4 goals behind the next-closest team.

“He’s a leader,” Swayman said. ‘”He’s one of those guys that brings that positivity every day with that work ethic and knows that it’s going to come through, whether it’s getting on the ice early in practice or staying late and just doing the extra stuff. He’s gotten results from that his whole career. That’s why we all have confidence. We never lost confidence in him, and that’s something that we can all build off of and will. What a deserving player.”

In a way, Pastrnak has been far better than what the Bruins have deserved this year. It’s why the organization has entrusted him to lead them through a difficult re-tool that could last beyond just this upcoming offseason.

As long as they have Pastrnak, the Bruins have hope.

“I will never take a day for granted here,” said Pastrnak. “I am super honored to wear this jersey and play for this organization and city. It’s amazing to see the Garden happy and loud and enjoying themselves. It’s fun, and it’s motivational for the players, too. I take a lot of pride in being a Bruin.”