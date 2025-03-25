Bruins Brief: The Stuff That Really Matters

I rarely, if ever, get personal. But right now, I feel the need to before I get to the news of the day.

I’ve never been less excited to watch hockey than I was on Sunday night as I got ready for the game between the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings.

It’s been difficult covering this season. But it’s been even more so lately with the Bruins clearly out of the playoff picture and in the middle of a miserable losing streak, and having to stay up for a late-night game on the West Coast wasn’t making it any easier to bear.

It’s a good thing I did.

Around two in the morning, my younger brother had to be rushed to the emergency room. Ultimately, this is his story, not mine, so I won’t reveal all the details, but thankfully, he has already been discharged from the hospital and is doing better.

I mention all this because if I hadn’t stayed up watching the Bruins get trampled by the Kings, I wouldn’t have been awake to call 9-1-1.

In general, this job can be grating, even in years when the team is winning. But that terrifying situation reminded me just how fortunate I am to do what I do–something that, in the grand scheme, doesn’t really matter all that much.

Without it, I could’ve lost something that does more than anything else.

Anyway, with that said, good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Tuesday, March 25, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the NHL today.

Refs Ruin Everything: Despite yet another disparaging loss on Sunday night for the Bruins, the highlight of the night came in the second period when Jeremy Swayman nearly fought Kings goalie Darcy Keumper. Too bad the referees had to get in the way.

Refs Ruin Everything Pt. 2: Speaking of referees, the officials on Long Island last made a controversial call that cost the New York Islanders a crucial point in the wildcard race and left them fuming in the locker room afterward.

Maroon’s Legacy: Pat Maroon won’t go down in history as one of hockey’s great players. But as he gets set to close the book on his career, he’s already established one of the game’s greatest legacies.

Eastern Conference Wide Open: It’s really a shame the Bruins won’t be making the playoffs this year because it looks like the Eastern Conference is wide open for the taking.

Coach’s Intensity Too Much For Devils: Sheldon Keefe is doing everything he can to will his struggling team into the playoffs. However, his intense approach seems to be weighing down the New Jersey Devils.

Red Wings: 5, Utah Hockey Club: 1

Blue Jackets: 4, Islanders: 3 (SO)

Canucks: 4, Devils: 3 (SO)

Stars: 3, Wild: 0

All Times EST

Ottawa Senators vs. Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.

Nashville Predators vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.

Montreal Canadiens vs. St. Louis Blues, 8 p.m.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Minnesota Wild, 8 p.m.

Washington Capitals vs. Winnipeg Jets, 8 p.m.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Colorado Avalanche, 9 p.m.

Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames, 9 p.m.

New York Rangers vs. Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m.

Detroit: No one knows yet whether the Detroit Red Wings will make the playoffs or not. One thing is for sure, though, is that changes will be coming to their roster either way.

Pittsburgh: There’s not a ton of talent on the roster of the Pittsburgh Penguins, but there’s plenty of heart in their locker room.

Colorado: The Colorado Avalanche have an absolutely loaded lineup. Now, they just need to figure out the best way to use it.

Vegas: A hit that injured Vegas Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl has set a dangerous precedent for this year’s playoffs.