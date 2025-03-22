Bruins Brief: Providence Goal Parade; McDavid and Draisaitl On Shelf

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Saturday, March 22, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the NHL today.

Bruins News:

Providence Goal Parade: While offense has been hard to come by for the Boston Bruins lately, the kids down in the AHL had no problem lighting the lamp on Friday night as the Providence Bruins scored a season-high 10 goals against Wilkes-Barre.

Maine Wins Hockey East Championship: The rafters at TD Garden are adorned with banners honoring the Bruins. Now, there’s one honoring a different kind of bear after the University of Maine Mens’ hockey team defeated UConn to win its first Hockey East championship in 21 years.

RAISE IT pic.twitter.com/nipdA9EZca — Maine Men’s Ice Hockey (@MaineIceHockey) March 22, 2025

NHL News:

McDavid and Draisaitl Injured: No duo is more dangerous when they’re on the ice together than Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Unfortunately for the Edmonton Oilers, it’ll be some time before that happens again, as both will miss at least the next week of action with injuries.

Trade To Rangers Gave Miller Needed Fresh Start: J.T. Miller‘s time with the Vancouver Canucks came to an ugly end when he was traded to the New York Rangers. Today, he’ll face his former team for the first time since the trade.

Red Wings Add Trail Mix: Former Bruins prospect Eduards Tralmaks is back in the mix in North America after signing a two-way contract with the Detroit Red Wings.

Yesterday’s Scoreboard:

Penguins: 6, Blue Jackets: 3

Today’s Schedule:

All Times EST

Boston Bruins vs. San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Rangers, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Dallas Stars, 2 p.m.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Minnesota Wild, 2 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues, 3 p.m.

Calgary Flames vs. New York Islanders, 4 p.m.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Los Angeles Kings, 4 p.m.

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals, 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Utah Hockey Club, 5 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.

Ottawa Senators vs. New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Nashville Predators, 7 p.m.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 8 p.m.

Seattle Kraken vs. Edmonton Oilers, 10 p.m.

