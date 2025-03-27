Bruins Brief: Losses Defy Laws of Nature; Marchand Nears Florida Debut

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Thursday, March 27, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the NHL today.

Bruins News:

Ducks Devour Bruins: The Bruins fell to the Anaheim Ducks last night, extending their losing streak to seven games. At this point, the losses are beginning to defy the laws of nature.

McAvoy Returns To Unfamiliar Team: Practicing for the first time since being hospitalized, Charlie McAvoy rejoined a Bruins team he hardly knew.

Zadorov Clarifies Comments On Swayman: After seemingly throwing Jeremy Swayman under the bus, Nikita Zadorov clarified his earlier comments regarding the struggling Bruins goaltender.

Bruins Blog: There’s little chance the Bruins can salvage their season at this point. But they can still do a few things to set themselves up for success next year. Here are 10 things the Bruins need to do between now and the end of the season.

NHL News & Highlights:

Marchand Nearing Panthers Debut: The time has come. If all goes well, Brad Marchand will make his debut for the Florida Panthers later this week.

Montgomery Has Blues On Cusp Of Playoff Berth: After being fired in Boston earlier this year, former Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has the St. Louis Blues on the cusp of making the playoffs.

Draft Rankings Beginning To Take Shape: With the Bruins season now all but over, it’s time to look ahead to the draft. Here’s an early look at how the top 64 NHL draft prospects rank.

Yesterday’s Scoreboard:

Ducks: 6, Bruins: 2

Canucks: 5, Islanders: 2

Devils: 5, Blackhawks: 3

Stars: 4, Oilers: 3

Today’s Schedule:

All Times EST

Ottawa Senators vs. Detroit Red Wings, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m.

Utah Hockey Club vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.

Washington Capitals vs. Minnesota Wild, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis Blues vs. Nashville Predators, 8 p.m.

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche, 10 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m.

More From National Hockey Now:

Montreal: The Montreal Canadiens are making a heavy push for the playoffs, and there are five things they need to do to make sure they get in.

Detroit: While the Habs are on the inside track to the postseason, the Detroit Red Wings are about to miss the playoffs for the ninth year in a row.

Philadelphia: Just like the Bruins will be, the Philadelphia Flyers will potentially begin the search for a new head coach this offseason, and David Carle looks like a perfect fit.