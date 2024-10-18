Five local officials will return to the ice as part of the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s officiating team for the 2024-25 season.

Quincy referees Charly Hurley, Laura Schmidlein, West Roxbury’s Kelly Cooke, linesman Matthew Heinen of Hull, and Jenny Cameron of Northborough, join a PWHL officiating team of 39 referees and 26 linespeople from across North America. The 65-person roster features 38 women and 27 men who previously worked in the PWHL’s inaugural season.

Launched on Jan. 1, 2024, the PWHL features the best women’s hockey players in the world. The league is comprised of six teams including the Boston Fleet, Minnesota Frost, Montréal Victoire, New York Sirens, Ottawa Charge and Toronto Scepters. They enjoyed a highly successful inaugural season, breaking multiple attendance records in the process.

“The PWHL is fortunate to have an experienced team of world-class officials who share our passion for growing the game and taking this league to new heights,” said Jayna Hefford, PWHL senior vice president of hockey operations. “Our officials did a tremendous job during the inaugural season, applying our innovative rule changes and allowing the players to showcase their speed and skill, while managing an elevated physical aspect of the game that promoted competitiveness without compromising player safety.”

Joining the PWHL officiating management staff this season is Katie Guay. She will serve as associate director of officiating. Guay brings more than 30 years of experience in hockey, notably serving as an officiating manager with the NHL for the last two seasons. Her on-ice resume is highlighted by officiating at the 2018 Olympics and becoming the first woman to referee an AHL game in 2021.

The PWHL held its first-ever Officials Camp Sept. 28-30 in Denver, CO, providing officials with a unique development opportunity to foster team building and strengthen the consistent application of the league’s standard of play. The camp had both on- and off-ice components and dedicated sessions for referees and linespeople.

PWHL Training Camps open Nov. 12, followed by pre-season Mini Camps, Nov. 19-22, in Montréal and Toronto. The 90-game regular season begins Nov. 30.

2024-25 PWHL Officiating Team

Referees

Krysta Ansell (Brownstown Township, MI) #19

Grace Barlow (Vancouver, BC) #22

Kyle Bauman (River Falls, WI) #18

Brandy Beecroft (Sault Ste. Marie, ON) #33

Andrew Bell (Downingtown, PA) #6

Jenn Berezowski (Quinte West, ON) #4

Hillary Brennan (London, ON) #40

Jarrett Burton (Kingston, ON) #8

Alexandra Clarke (Griffin, SK) #7

Kelly Cooke (West Roxbury, MA) #29

Marie-Eve Couture (Chambly, QC) #20

Jared Cummins (Norwalk, IA) #14

Jordan Deckard (Chicago, IL) #9

Melissa Doyle (White Bear Lake, MN) #48

David Elford (Kitchener, ON) #11

Damian Figueira (Toronto, ON) #32

Beatrice Fortin (Longueuil, QC) #26

Katie Glover (Seattle, WA) #45

Sydney Harris (Monument, CO) #28

Jack Hennigan (Halton Hills, ON) #44

Samantha Hiller (Gurnee, IL) #12

Charly Hurley (Quincy, MA) #43

Chad Ingalls (Woodstock, ON) #25

Jake Kamrass (Cumming, GA) #3

Tatu Kunto (San Diego, CA) #17

Cianna Lieffers (Saskatoon, SK) #13

Bobby Jo Love (Kamloops, BC) #5

Elizabeth Mantha (Longueuil, QC) #15

Amy Martin (Winnipeg, MB) #31

Michelle McKenna (Regina, SK) #10

Shauna Neary (Halifax, NS) #49

Harrison O’Pray (Hildegarde, NB) #27

Chelsea Rapin (Essex Junction, VT) #2

Chris Rumble (West Seneca, NY) #24

Laura Schmidlein (Quincy, MA) #23

Lacey Senuk (Toronto, ON) #39

Amanda Tassoni (Bradford, RI) #21

Adam Tobias (West Seneca, NY) #16

Laura White (Runnemede, NJ) #47

Linespersons

Ali Beres (Brant, ON) #67

Melissa Brunn (Kelowna, BC) #73

Sarah Buckner (Plymouth, MN) #66

Antoine Bujold-Roux (Ottawa, ON) #72

Adam Burnett (Toronto, ON) #94

Jenny Cameron (Northborough, MA) #71

Jessica Chartrand (Val-des-Monts, QC) #63

Patrick Dapuzzo (Rutherford, NJ) #77

TJ Dockery (Lockport, NY) #70

Joanie Duchesneau (Montréal, QC) #74

Jeremy Faucher (Cowansville, QC) #85

Stephanie Gagnon (Princeville, QC) #76

Erika Greenen (Sugar Grove, IL) #88

Laura Gutauskas (Woolwich, ON) #68

Matthew Heinen (Hull, MA) #82

Spencer Knox (Clarington, ON) #81

Anthony Lapointe (Montréal, QC) #78

Dustin McCrank (Guelph, ON) #84

Greg Offerman (Fitchburg, WI) #95

Shawn Oliver (Ottawa, ON) #56

Luke Pye (Belle River, ON) #80

Sophie Thomson (Halifax, NS) #75

Justine Todd (Kawartha Lakes, ON) #50

Abigail Torres (Charlestown, RI) #65

Kirsten Welsh (Conway, PA) #64

Erin Zach (Cambridge, ON) #60

