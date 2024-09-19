Matthew Poitras Is Winging It As Bruins Open Training Camp

BRIGHTON – Matt Poitras was just winging it, as he entered his first full day of training camp with the Boston Bruins.

Fully recovered from last season’s shoulder surgery, which ended a promising rookie year, the Bruins prospect is looking to pick up right where he left off. And judging by the way he was buzzing around the rink Thursday at Warrior Arena, he’s well on his way.

“It felt good to be back on the ice in a practice environment,” said Poitras. “The pace was pretty high. Obviously, it will take a couple days to get acclimated to that again, but it felt good to get hit a couple times and get the puck on your stick.”

Normally a center, Poitras found himself skating at right wing on Thursday. He played alongside veteran Trent Fredric and newly acquired free agent winger Cole Koepke.

Although it was a different vantage point than he’s usually used to, the forward eagerly accepted the challenge.

“I’ve played wing in the past,” said Poitras. “I’m comfortable there. Obviously, it’s a little bit less skating than at center. So maybe I’ll reserve a little bit more energy for playing offense. I like to hold onto pucks down low and have more energy for that. But I’m ready to play wherever, whether it’s center or winger. Wherever I fit in best.”

Poitras is expected to be among several players vying for the vacant second line right winger spot, left by Jake DeBrusk.

The slick-skating center made a great first impression with the team last October, before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in January.

Drafted by the Bruins in the second round (54th overall) in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the rookie cracked the Bruins opening night lineup as a 19-year-old. The 5-foot-11, 181-pound center picked up his first NHL point in his first game, assisting on a Frederic goal. He netted his first two NHL goals later that month in a 3–1 win against Anaheim, Oct. 22.

Poitras continued to light it up while on loan to Team Canada for the 2024 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships. The pivot registered two goals and two assists in five games during the tourney. He returned to Boston at the start of 2024, before suffering the shoulder injury, which ultimately required surgery. Poitras ended his rookie season with five goals and 15 points in 33 games.

He learned valuable lessons from his rookie year. He plans to take full advantage of his experience heading into the new campaign.

“For me, it’s just better decision-making around the redline and blueline,” said Poitras. “You don’t always have to make the play. There is always that next play. I was the kind of guy last year that always wanted to hold on to where it sometimes put me in a bad position. Sometimes I’d get hit.”

Poitras spent the last three months of the season in the gym lifting weights. He added a few more pounds to his frame and used it during Thursday’s practice session.

“I definitely feel stronger,” said Poitras. “It’s not to the point where I slowed down. I feel I have the same speed, if not faster. My game is going to be the same, but a little extra weight might help in those corner battle situations.”

According to Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery, trying Poitras on the wing was always an option. They tried him there late last season. He also primarily played right wing as a 16-year-old in Juniors. He only shifted to center the following year, leading into the NHL Draft.

“We know he’s comfortable with it,” said Montgomery. “He’s an offensively gifted player. You get to spend more time as a winger getting out into the neutral zone, creating offensive than as a center. It requires the center to do a lot of work. It takes away from your ability to extend your shifts and do something on offense.”

Montgomery felt Poitras was in great shape for the first day.

“He’s also added muscle and strength,” said Montgomery. “He had more separation from people and won more battles today.”

Although he’s being shifted around, don’t expect the Poitras approach to change.

“He’s never going to lose that aggressive offensive mindset,” said Montgomery. “Offensive players historically always look to produce. What he has to learn is in Juniors you can play a minute shift. In the NHL you play less than 45 seconds. And when you have the puck on the stick for the last five seconds, you have to be able to make strong decisions, because you wear out fast. That’s when typically, bad turnovers happen for anybody.”

Expectations remain understandably high.

“I like to hold myself to a high standard,” said Poitras. “To come in every single day and try to be one of the best players on the ice. I want to show that I belong here. And that they don’t have a choice, but to keep me here.”

