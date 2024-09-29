Bruins Cut Fabian Lysell And 19 Others From Training Camp Roster

BRIGHTON – Highly-touted prospect Fabian Lysell was among 19 Boston Bruin hopefuls reassigned to the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Providence, on Sunday.

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney made the cuts two hours after Sunday’s practice.

All eyes were on Lysell at camp, but the talented right winger had something of a slow burn, scoring one goal against the New York Rangers, Sept. 22.

He’ll be joined by forwards Joey Abate, Woburn’s Riley Duran, John Farinacci, Brett Harrison, Trevor Kuntar, Adam Mechura, Georgii Merkulov and Jaxon Nelson; defensemen Drew Bavaro, Frederic Brunet, Michael Callahan, Jackson Edward, Ryan Mast, Mason Millman, and goaltenders Ryan Bischel and Nolan Maier.

Billerica winger Marc McLaughlin was placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Providence. Goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo was also released from his PTO and will report to Providence.

With the cuts, the Bruins trimmed its roster to 18 forwards, 11 defensemen and three goaltenders.

Forwards (18): John Beecher, Justin Brazeau, Patrick Brown, Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie, Tyler Johnson, Max Jones, Mark Kastelic, Cole Koepke, Vinni Lettieri, Elias Lindholm, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Matt Poitras, Riley Tufte, Jeffrey Viel and Pavel Zacha.

Defensemen (11): Brandon Carlo, Hampus Lindholm, Mason Lohrei, Charlie McAvoy, Ian Mitchell, Jordan Oesterle, Andrew Peeke, Alec Regula, Billy Sweezey, Parker Wotherspoon and Nikita Zadorov.

Goaltenders (3): Brandon Bussi, Michael DiPietro, Joonas Korpisalo

Big daddy Elias excited

It was back to work for Elias Lindholm.

The Bruins top line center dressed in a red non-contact jersey, as he practiced with his team for the first time, Sunday at Warrior Arena.

Centering a line with Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak, the pivot was all smiles during the hourlong workout. It was a great first step for the center, who fully expects to be up to speed once his team heads to Florida next week for its season opener against the Panthers, Tuesday, Oct. 8.

“It was fun,” said Lindholm. “Obviously, it’s tough not to get in with the guys especially as a new guy and get use to everything. It’s been frustrating, but good to be back.”

In the meantime, Lindholm is also getting adjusted to his new role as father of two. Last Monday, the center and his wife, Annica, welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Luka. He joins the couple’s first son Levi, who is a year and seven months old.

“We knew it was going to happen pretty soon,” said Lindholm. “That was week’s early, but everyone is good. We’re happy.”

According to Bruins coach Jim Montgomery, seeing Lindholm on the ice was reassuring.

“It was good to see him,” said Montgomery. “Plays are being made. He’s making finishing plays, killing plays in the D-zone. You can see his hockey sense and his smarts. That being what it is, he’s not up to speed yet. So that’s why it’s good that he’s starting to get into steps, getting into practice and starting to get reps.”

Koepke still a keeper

One Bruin that will make cuts a little more difficult is Cole Koepke.

The 6-foot-1, 204-pound left winger has given the squad an added boost of enthusiasm whenever he has hit the ice.

One of at least a handful of players on the bubble, the energetic winger is certainly making a case for his inclusion on the opening night roster.

“I didn’t know that much about him outside the goal he scored against us in Tampa,” said Montgomery. “I like the way he manages the puck, I like his speed. I like his tenacity. He’s causing a lot of turnovers, and turnover lead to odd man rushes.”

“They lead to more O-zone time, no matter where you create them, and he’s been creating them a lot,” the coach added. “I like those aspects of his game. As we’ve seen how he builds our team game offensively. Is he hanging onto pucks? Is he changing at the right time? All those things we don’t know well enough. We need to see those things.”

Poitras making progress

Matt Poitras led the team in the stretch.

The forward continues to show plenty of poise with the puck, potting a shorthanded goal against Philadelphia on Saturday night.

“He’s been good,” said Montgomery. “The reason I don’t say great is he’s a little hesitant in some areas of his game still. That’s normal being out for eight months, but you see it coming back more and more.”

According to Montgomery, Poitras has to learn to adjust his game when it comes to puck possession going from Juniors to pros. It’s something that he continues to work on, especially after losing half the year due to a season-ending shoulder injury.

“There’s a big different in a young man at 19 trying to make the Boston Bruins than 20,” said Montgomery. “At 19 everything is gravy and above what you expected, really no pressure. There’s pressure to make the Boston Bruins this year, and he is performing admirably.”

Right winger Justin Brazeau was among a handful of players that took part in a pre-practice skate Sunday, along with burly left winger Max Jones, defensemen Ian Mitchell and Jordan Oesterle. Vinni Lettieri had a maintenance day.

Bruins blueline shuffle

The Bruins shook up their defensive pairings on Sunday, giving everyone a new partner.

Charlie McAvoy was matched with Hampus Lindholm. Zadorov paired off with Andrew Peeke. Mason Lohrei moved up to the second unit with Brandon Carlo. Swingman Parker Wotherspoon squared up with Billy Sweezey.

“We gave them half the camp (one) way,” said Montgomery. “Now we’re looking at the next three days this way, just to see how it looks, how that develops. There are certain aspects to the way the pairs were today that get us excited. Lindholm and Mac together, then a great leader with Brando and Loheri that can match up well defensively. Then you have a heavy physical pairing with Peeke and (Zadorov). What I like is we’re very flexible back there. If you look at it the other way there are parts of it why I love it the way we had it, so don’t read too much into it.”

Bruins practice lines

Zacha-E.Lindholm-Pastrnak

Marchand-Coyle-Geekie

Frederic-Poitras-Johnson

Beecher-Kastelic-Koepke

Tufte-Brown-Viel

H.Lindholm-McAvoy

Lohrei-Carlo

Zadorov-Peeke

Wotherspoon-Sweezewy

Korpisalo Bussi

