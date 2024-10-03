Quinton Byfield spoiled Patrice Bergeron’s homecoming.

The Kings forward netted the hat trick, including two goals 15 seconds apart, as the Bruins fell to the Los Angeles, 4-1, in exhibition action at Centre Videotron in Quebec City.

Patrick Brown scored the lone goal for Boston. Bruins goalie Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves.

Bergeron was honored before the game with a standing ovation. The former Boston Bruins captain grew up 15 minutes away from the arena. He helped drop the puck for the ceremonial faceoff.

Not enough offense

The Bruins struggled to get its offense in motion. They were outshot by the Kings 11-3 during a scoreless first period.

Byfield got the Kings on the scoreboard scoring a pair in rapid succession midway through the second period. Brown countered for Boston at 12:25, cutting the lead in half. Defenseman Nikita Zadorov and Brandon Carlo both picked up assists on the tally. With the goal, Brown is currently the Bruins leading scorer in preseason play. The 6-foot-1, 218-pound center has two goals and an assist in four games.

Unfortunately, that’s as close as Boston would get, trailing in shots by a 17-7 margin entering the third period.

The Bruins had a golden opportunity to bounce back embarking on its first power play early in the third period. Boston squandered the opportunity, however. Anze Kopitar set up Adrian Kempe with a shorthanded tally at 4:51, building the 4-1 advantage.

Both teams went 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

Viel checks in

Boston winger Jeffrey Viel mixed it up in a first period fight with Andre Lee.

Making his preseason debut, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound left winger drew the wrath of the Kings bench after landing an elbow on Alex Turcott. Lee quickly came to the defense of his teammate. The altercation really didn’t materialize, however, resulting in more of a rugby scrum.

A Quebec native, Viel, 27, has played parts of the last three seasons with the San Jose Sharks. The left winger netted three goals and five points, while racking up 139 penalty minutes in 49 NHL games. Skating on the fourth line with Brown and Max Jones, the trio made an impact. Viel and Brown both had two shots on net, tying for the team lead with Tyler Johnson.

Meanwhile, prospect Fabian Lysell continued to be snakebit. The bluechip prospect was held to just one shot and was a -2 in his first game back after being originally cut on Sunday.

Bergy honored in Quebec City

Prior to puck drop, Quebec native and former Boston Bruins team captain Patrice Bergeron was honored with a ceremonial faceoff.

“It was special just being on the plane today and being around the guys,” said Bergeron. “Obviously being in my hometown is extra special, so definitely great to be here. It brings back a lot of memories.”

A lifelong Nordiques fan, Bergeron grew up 15 minutes away from Le Colisee. He attended many games there with his family, as well as playing a few games there As a youngster.

“It’s a great market,” said Bergeron. “I’ve said many times, I would love for the Nordiques to come back one day. I grew up here idolizing some of the players that played. I think it gives hope and dreams for a younger generation, so obviously I can’t say enough good things about having a team here. So I’m sure having a couple of games here for the fans, for them to enjoy and be able to get close to the action and see what it’s like is special I’m sure.”

Bruins lines

Pavel Zacha – Elias Lindholm – David Pastrnak

Riley Tufte – Charlie Coyle – Fabian Lysell

Trent Frederic – Tyler Johnson – Justin Brazeau

Jeffery Viel – Patrick Brown – Max Jones

Hampus Lindholm – Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei – Brandon Carlo

Nikita Zadorov – Parker Wotherspoon

Joonas Korpisalo. Brandon Bussi.

Scratches: Forwards Brad Marchand, Morgan Geekie, Johnny Beecher, Mark Kastelic, Cole Koepke, Matt Poitras, Vinni Lettieri. Defensemen Andrew Peeke, Ian Mitchell, Jordan Oesterle, Alec Regula, Billy Sweezey. Goalie Michael DiPietro and Jiri Patera.

What’s next?

The Bruins close out its exhibition run travelling to Washington D.C. to face the Capitals, Saturday, Oct 5 at 5 p.m.

They’ll open the regular season on the road against the Florida Panthers, Tuesday, Oct. 8.

The Bruins take on Montreal in its home opener, Thursday, Oct. 10.

