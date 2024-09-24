BOSTON – It’s been a hockey homecoming of sorts for Billy Sweezey.

The Hanson native and Nobels and Greenough star is getting the opportunity of a lifetime playing for the Boston Bruins.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound defenseman signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Bruins in July. He’s currently one of 18 defensemen in camp vying for a spot on the NHL roster.

It’s been a dream come true for the blueliner, after spending the bulk of his pro career in the American Hockey League.

“It’s definitely been a blast, obviously,” said Sweezey, 28. “Anytime you put the ‘B’ on being a homegrown kid has been special. Even the first day of camp, putting on a practice jersey felt a little different. It’s special for me and my family. It’s been awesome.”

Sweezey reintroduced himself to his home fans during Sunday’s 3-2 exhibition loss the New York Rangers. He fueled the attack assisting on the Bruins first goal of the game just 1:34 into the contest.

The defenseman unleashed a blistering slapshot from the right point. Ranger goalie Louis Domingue made the initial save, but gave up a rebound to Cole Koepke. The Bruins forward pounced on the puck beating the lefthanded netminder far glove side.

“It’s always good when that happens on your first shift,” said Sweezey. “I got the puck and just filtered it. Had a lot of room to walk in. Threw it at the net and Kopke made a nice play out there.”

A Yale University grad, the biomedical engineering major signed an AHL contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2020-21. He played 22 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton during the Covid-shortened season and picked up four assists.

Sweezey signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets the following year, making his NHL debut during the 2022-23 season. He played in nine NHL games for the Jackets. His brief NHL trek included his first game at TD Garden, a 2-1 loss to the Bruins, March 30, 2023. The Boston debut was memorable for a second period fight with Bruins winger Jakub Lauko. The tilt brought his friends and family to their feet.

“That was my first taste,” said Sweezey. “And that was obviously a blast as well.”

Sweezey spent last season back with the Jackets AHL affiliate the Cleveland Monsters, netting a goal and three assists. He played 205 AHL games compiling five goals and 30 points. After three years with the Jackets, the defenseman was searching for new challenges.

“I felt it was time for a change,” said Sweezey. “I’m grateful for my time there. Had an awesome three years. I owe them a lot for the opportunity. But I’m obviously excited to be here and get into a new scene.”

Must Read: Bruins Bested By Rangers In Exhibition Opener

The AHL veteran is looking to get a fresh start in his home state.

“It’s been hard,” said Sweezey. “You hear from different teams in the offseason, but this team was always interested. I came to development camp when I was 18. So I knew they had their eye on me at least, but it’s been surreal.”

Sweezey is one of five Bay State residents attending training camp. He joins returning veteran Charlie Coyle (Weymouth), Marc McLaughlin (Billerica), Riley Duran (Woburn) and defenseman Mike Callahan (Franklin).

Earning a spot on a crowded Bruins blueline will be a challenge. The right-handed shooting defenseman is playing behind Charlie McAvoy, Brandon Carlo and Andrew Peeke on the team’s depth chart. In addition, he’s competing against Ian Mitchell, Ryan Mast and Drew Bavaro for playing time.

“I want to show what I can do,” said Sweezey. “Play hard, move pucks well and keep it out of trouble.”

And if he does that, the sky is the limit.

FOLLOW CHRISTOPHER HURLEY ON 𝕏: @HURLEY_BURLY

FOLLOW BOSTON HOCKEY NOW ON 𝕏 AND FACEBOOK